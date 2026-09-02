"Another Legendary Chemistry After 'D.P.'"—Koo Kyo-hwan vs. Shin Seung-ho in an Intense Showdown in 'Reawaken Man: The Red'

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun, Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Koo Kyo-hwan and Shin Seung-ho are set to showcase an unparalleled adversarial chemistry in the film 'Reawaken Man: The Red.'

The film 'Reawaken Man: The Red' is raising expectations with the unique synergy between Koo Kyo-hwan and Shin Seung-ho. Seok-hwan dreams of an ordinary life after landing a job, but he sets out to protect what is precious to him from an impending threat. Black, who recognizes Seok-hwan's abilities, then begins relentlessly pursuing him.

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Koo Kyo-hwan plays Seok-hwan, who possesses the ability to resurrect and grows physically stronger each time he dies. Shin Seung-ho plays Black, who can control other people. Following 'D.P.,' the two complete a tense adversarial dynamic that heightens the film's suspense. Their confrontation becomes even more unpredictable because Seok-hwan is the only person unaffected by Black's control, adding to the film's entertainment value.

As Koo Kyo-hwan's fast-paced baseball-bat action and breathtaking car chases collide with Shin Seung-ho's imposing charisma as he controls others without hesitation, their cat-and-mouse pursuit is set to deliver audiences exhilarating action unlike anything they have seen before. With Koo Kyo-hwan and Shin Seung-ho bringing different abilities and goals to the screen, 'Reawaken Man: The Red' is expected to captivate theaters this fall with a wide variety of unmissable spectacle.

Meanwhile, 'Reawaken Man: The Red' follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is his baseless confidence, as he discovers that he can resurrect 72 hours after dying and becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si A, and Kim Sung-ryung. Baek Jong Yeol, director of 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2,' is at the helm. The film opens on September 30.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.