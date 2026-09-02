Unrivaled 'Odyssey' Records 310,000 Advance Tickets in Its Fifth Week—Highest Advance Sales Among Foreign Films Released Over the Past Four Years

A red-carpet event for the film 'Odyssey' was held at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 4th. Charlize Theron, Christopher Nolan, and Matt Damon pose together. Reporter Jung Jae-geun /2026.8.4/

[Sportschosun Reporter George Young] The action film 'Odyssey,' directed by Christopher Nolan, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office even in its fifth week of release.

Having surpassed 9 million admissions on its 27th day of release and continued its unstoppable box-office run, 'Odyssey' exceeded 310,000 advance tickets as of 7 a.m. on the 2nd, its fifth week of release, firmly retaining the No. 1 spot in overall advance-ticket sales.

As a result, 'Odyssey' has extended its remarkable record of ranking first in overall advance-ticket sales for 31 consecutive days, once again proving that its box-office momentum shows no signs of cooling.

The achievement is particularly noteworthy because the film recorded more than 300,000 advance tickets even after entering its fifth week of release.

This is the highest comparable advance-ticket figure among foreign films released over the past four years. It surpasses the figures for major box-office hits, including 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022, 189,139 tickets), which drew 10 million admissions, as well as 'Elemental' (2023, 45,210 tickets), 'Inside Out 2' (2024, 31,700 tickets), and 'Zootopia 2' (2025, 106,092 tickets).

The overwhelming advance-ticket demand, which has barely weakened even as the film approaches one month in theaters, once again demonstrates audiences' intense interest in 'Odyssey' and its potential for a long-running box-office success.

'Odyssey' is continuing its long-running box-office phenomenon with overwhelming advance-ticket demand in its fifth week of release. With the film also on the verge of surpassing 10 million admissions, attention is focused on the new box-office records it may set going forward.

'Odyssey' follows Odysseus, king of Ithaca, on a turbulent 10-year journey to return to his homeland and family after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. Christopher Nolan, director of 'Interstellar,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Tenet,' and 'Oppenheimer,' is at the helm.

Reporter George Young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.