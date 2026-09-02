"Nearing the $900 Million Mark"—Spider-Man: Brand New Day Poised to Become North America's All-Time Top-Grossing Film

[Sportschosun Reporter George Cho] The action film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, has topped the North American box office for five consecutive weeks.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has continued its unstoppable box-office run, holding on to the No. 1 spot in North America during its fifth week of release. In addition to ranking first for five straight weeks, the film has surpassed $890 million in North American box-office revenue and is now nearing the approximately $900 million mark, drawing considerable attention.

If Spider-Man: Brand New Day surpasses $900 million in North American box-office revenue, it will become the first film since Star Wars: The Force Awakens, released in 2015, and only the second film ever to reach that milestone. After rising to No. 2 on the all-time North American box-office list, attention is focused on whether it can also overtake the record for first place.

Worldwide box-office revenue has also surpassed $2.3 billion, sustaining the film's global momentum. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to soon surpass the worldwide box-office revenue of Avatar: The Way of Water and settle into third place on the all-time global box-office chart. Expectations are high that it will add another record to the history of global cinema.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day tells a new story about Peter Parker and his journey after he vanished from everyone's memories following Spider-Man: No Way Home. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Naruto, is at the helm.

Reporter George Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.