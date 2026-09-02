Kim Do-yeon and Sakura Ando Deliver a Daring Performance in ‘Dora,’ Officially Invited to BIFF Gala Presentation After Cannes

[Sportschosun Reporter George Young] ‘Dora’ (directed by July Jung and produced by Red Peter Film Company), which captivated cinephiles worldwide at the Directors’ Fortnight of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, will meet audiences once again at the Gala Presentation of the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), held in October.

‘Dora,’ which premiered worldwide at the Directors’ Fortnight of the Cannes Film Festival last May, will now be presented for the first time to audiences in Korea and across Asia in Busan.

BIFF’s Gala Presentation is the festival’s signature invitation section, introducing Korean audiences for the first time to new films by acclaimed directors who have drawn attention at leading film festivals around the world. In recent editions, new works by major Asian filmmakers—including Hirokazu Kore-eda’s ‘The Host’ and Lee Sang-il’s ‘Kokuho’—first met Korean audiences through this section.

With this invitation, ‘Dora’ has secured a place in a signature section of Asia’s largest film festival, following its appearance at the Directors’ Fortnight of the Cannes Film Festival.

July Jung’s relationship with BIFF dates back to the beginning of her career. She won the Sonje Award at the 12th Busan International Film Festival in 2007 for her first short film, ‘A Man Under the Influenza.’ In 2014, her first feature, ‘A Girl at My Door,’ was invited to the Korean Cinema Today—Panorama section. She returned to Busan in 2022 with her second feature, ‘Next Sohee.’ With ‘Dora,’ all three of her feature films have now been invited consecutively to the Busan International Film Festival.

‘Dora’s’ Busan schedule begins at 11 a.m. on October 8 with an outdoor stage greeting at the Busan Cinema Center’s Roof Theater. A press screening will be held at 7 p.m. the same day at CGV Centum City, followed by a press conference for the Gala Presentation section on the morning of October 9 at BIFF Hill at the Busan Cinema Center. The first public screening will take place at 12:10 p.m. on October 9 at the Haneulyeon Theater at the Busan Cinema Center, accompanied by a stage greeting. After a barrier-free screening on October 12 and another screening on October 13, a conversation with the audience attended by director July Jung will be held at 6:30 p.m. on October 14 at the Busan Cinema Center’s Jung Theater.

‘Dora’ follows two people wounded in body and mind as they become entangled in a whirlpool of complex emotions. The film stars Kim Do-yeon, Sakura Ando, Song Sae-byeok, and Choi Won-young, and is directed by July Jung, who made ‘A Girl at My Door’ and ‘Next Sohee.’ It is scheduled for release in Korea next year.

Reporter George Young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.