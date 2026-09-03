"Following Kal So-won, Kim Hye-jun and Go Youn-jung—Now Kim Si-a"... 'Portrait of a Family' Star Ryu Seung-ryong, a Hopeless Daughter's Man (Comprehensive)

Photo provided by Playgram

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actor Ryu Seung-ryong, 56, once again delivers a deeply moving portrayal of fatherly love through the film 'Portrait of a Family.'

Released on the 2nd, 'Portrait of a Family' is an intense family drama about top-star couple Jung-gu and Nam-mi, whose marriage falls apart after Jung-gu's daughter Dong-ju suddenly appears. Eight years later, Jung-gu risks everything he has left to uncover the truth and save Dong-ju after she becomes embroiled in a shocking incident. The film was directed by Lee Ji-won, who helmed 'Miss Baek.'

Ryu Seung-ryong plays Jung-gu, once a top baseball player but now a father who will stop at nothing to protect his daughter. In a recent interview with Sportschosun, he said, "Before 'Moving,' I wanted to take a break from playing roles that cried. When emotions are pushed to their extreme, my facial expressions tend to look similar. So I thought I should hide that side of myself for a while. I have played many father roles, and when this project came to me, I initially told the director I wanted to turn it down. I couldn't even focus enough to read the script. But the director had written me five letters. After reading them, I felt I had made a huge mistake. The letters described, almost like a work of art, why the director began making films, why she chose this project, and what family means. There were even tear stains on the letters, although I don't know whether she dropped them there with an eyedropper (laughs). I read the script carefully, and only then did I begin to see and understand things that had previously been invisible to me. I wondered what I would have done if I hadn't made this film. I'm grateful that the director won me over with her letters. I'm an MBTI F type, so things like that work well on me."

A still from the film 'Portrait of a Family.' Photos provided by Playgram and Contents Jio

Through 'Portrait of a Family,' Ryu Seung-ryong worked with Ha Ji-won as a married couple whose relationship ends in divorce. He said, "I was surprised when I saw Ha Ji-won in this film. Director Lee Ji-won seems to have a special talent for breaking down an actress's familiar image and drawing out a new side of her," adding, "Ji-won completely fulfilled her role as host even after all the promotional stage greetings had ended, at the after-party. She was also satisfied and grateful after watching the film."

When asked what Ha Ji-won was like on set, Ryu Seung-ryong replied, "I never once saw her frown. She seems to work hard on self-discipline while painting as well. I heard she exercises and has been drinking lemon water for 10 years. Once she starts something, she sticks with it, and there is a lot to learn from her. Actresses instinctively want to look beautiful on screen, don't they? She says she embraced everything herself, but in this film, it seems she let go of all of it. I look forward to seeing what kind of projects Ji-won takes on in the future."

Recently, he also appeared on Ha Ji-won's YouTube channel, '26th Class Jiwon,' where they showed off their unusual chemistry. He joked, "When Ha Ji-won and I were acting together, there was nothing on set that made us laugh. During 'Portrait of a Family,' it was difficult to regain our focus once it became scattered. But while filming the YouTube show, I was bouncing around like a fish in water, and she found it incredibly entertaining. I even saw Ha Ji-won's uvula."

A still from the film 'Portrait of a Family.' Photos provided by Playgram and Contents Jio

He also shared his thoughts on meeting Kim Si-a as father and daughter. Ryu Seung-ryong said, "Si-a's MBTI type is I, so I tried to get closer to her. When I traveled to Jeju Island in the past, the director brought Si-a along, and we went kayaking and tried delicious food together. Those moments accumulated over quite a long time, and now she smiles whenever she sees me."

When asked how Jung-gu might feel as he looks at his daughter Dong-ju, Ryu Seung-ryong answered, "Dong-ju comes into Jung-gu's life suddenly, like a stone thrown into a calm lake, and I think his compassion for her grows over time. Since she came to me with nowhere else to turn, I feel a sense of mission and responsibility to protect her. Fathers are clumsy to begin with, aren't they? He seems like the kind of father who simply wants to protect his daughter, whether she has done well or made a mistake. I think this is something all fathers in the world feel, not just Jung-gu."

Ryu Seung-ryong has portrayed various kinds of fathers in works including 'Miracle in Cell No. 7,' 'Psychokinesis,' 'Kingdom' and 'Moving.' He said, "I have two sons, so every daughter looks adorable to me. I invited Shim Eun-kyung, Kim Hye-jun and Go Youn-jung to the premiere of this film, but they couldn't come because of their schedules. Still, I was grateful that Kal So-won came. She said she had gone to the BigBang 20th-anniversary concert the day before, waving a light stick and screaming (laughs). I still make sure to see So-won at least once a year," adding, "Not only So-won but Si-a is also an introverted child, yet she pours out so much energy when acting, which makes me very proud of her. Making a child like that laugh is rewarding for me as well. I think a father's smile comes naturally to my face. In the past, I used to give So-won gifts such as bags or shoes whenever she entered a new school, almost as a routine. When Si-a entered college this year, I gave her a headset as a gift."

Photo provided by Playgram

He also shared his thoughts on beginning production on the highly anticipated 'Moving Season 2.' Ryu Seung-ryong said, "Although Season 1 ended after 20 episodes, the story continues in Season 2. Four years have passed for my body, but because we have to connect scenes from before and after, there are some difficult aspects. Still, it was wonderful to see Go Youn-jung again, as if we had reunited after only a few months," adding, "This season is also enormous in scale. Even while filming, I felt so proud that I wondered, 'Is this really content from our country?'"

Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.