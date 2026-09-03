"A score of 20 for my profanity acting? I’m confident I can do better"—Ha Ji-won of ‘Portrait of a Family’ reveals a rougher side for the first time (Full Story)

Photo provided by Haewadal Entertainment

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actress Ha Ji-won, 48, shed her glamorous image through the film ‘Portrait of a Family’ and revealed an unvarnished, gritty side of herself.

Released on the 2nd, ‘Portrait of a Family’ is an intense family drama about top-star couple Jung-gu and Nam-mi, whose marriage falls apart after Jung-gu’s daughter Dong-ju suddenly appears. Eight years later, they become embroiled in a shocking incident and stake everything they have left to uncover the truth and save Dong-ju. The film was directed by Lee Ji-won, who helmed ‘Miss Baek.’

In the film, Ha Ji-won plays Nam-mi, a former top star who plummets overnight after Dong-ju’s sudden appearance and struggles to make a living as an entertainer. In an interview with Sportschosun, she explained why she joined the project: "I’ve played strong characters in fantasy and action genres. This character, who is placed in a more realistic life, felt appealing to me. In ‘Portrait of a Family,’ not only Nam-mi but every character is vividly portrayed, which made me like the screenplay even more."

A still from the film ‘Portrait of a Family.’ Photo provided by Playgram and Contents G.O.

Director Lee Ji-won revealed that she was dissatisfied with Ha Ji-won’s profanity acting and personally re-recorded the lines in her own voice. At the press screening held the previous day, she also said, "Ha Ji-won’s profanity acting deserves 20 points," prompting laughter throughout the venue. Ha Ji-won responded, "I was so disappointed when I heard the director’s score (laughs). I was expecting 80 points, so it was a shame. I haven’t been swearing for very long, while the director has been doing it for much longer. I guess profanity needs some time to become well-seasoned. The sound comes from deep in the lower abdomen, and I didn’t know that. Even when the words are the same, the nuance seems to differ. I didn’t focus on the act of Nam-mi simply spewing profanity. There’s a difference between profanity honed over a long time and profanity produced in a short period, and I think the director sensed that too. My profanity hasn’t matured yet; I’m only getting started. I think I can do better from now on."

Ha Ji-won was then asked about working opposite Ryu Seung-ryong as a married couple. She replied, "He’s extremely cheerful, but he was very serious on set. We played a couple whose marriage had fallen apart in the film, and I’d like to meet him again in a more entertaining genre next time."

Ryu Seung-ryong and Kim Si-a recently appeared on Ha Ji-won’s YouTube channel, ‘26th Class Jiwon,’ to promote the film. Ha Ji-won said with a laugh, "Seung-ryong is so funny when he promotes a movie. I’m grateful because he always gives me a lot of kind advice whenever we meet. Si-a is actually part of the 2026 university cohort, so we connect well. When the director, Seung-ryong, Si-a, and I are together, Si-a and I are the only ones who keep talking."

Ha Ji-won appeared on MBC’s ‘Show! Music Core.’ Photo courtesy of MBC

Ha Ji-won recently surprised fans by taking the stage on MBC’s ‘Show! Music Core’ to fulfill a pledge she had made on YouTube. She said, "I made the pledge on impulse, but I did have second thoughts about ‘Show! Music Core.’ Still, I had said I would do it, so I followed through. There was a lot to prepare, and it was difficult physically. I also struggled because I couldn’t memorize the choreography." She added, "Still, I’m grateful that so many people enjoyed it."

Asked how she felt about taking the stage, Ha Ji-won answered, "Personally, I was disappointed because actors usually aren’t supposed to look at the camera, whereas singers look directly at it. The moment I looked at the camera, I forgot all the choreography. One good thing was that the lighting on ‘Show! Music Core’ made everything look soft and flattering, so I think it helped me." Asked about making another pledge, she laughed and said, "I don’t think I should make pledges so carelessly. Please don’t ask me about any new pledges."

Photo provided by Haewadal Entertainment

Ha Ji-won also discussed how filming ‘26th Class Jiwon’ had changed her perspective. She said, "I watched the senior members of Kyung Hee University’s cheerleading club perform, and I found myself in tears. It felt as if I were going to meet 20-year-old Jiwon. In my twenties, I didn’t feel a sense of belonging. I was busy going to auditions and racing toward my goals, so I didn’t appreciate the preciousness of that stage of life." She continued, "The process of time-traveling through ‘26th Class Jiwon’ has been incredibly meaningful. I’ve tried everything, from club activities and festivals to social gatherings, meal appointments with senior students, and drinking somaek after class. I’m also grateful that my classmates and seniors, who are much younger than me, treat me as a genuine member of the 2026 cohort. That helped me immerse myself more fully and enjoy university life. When I read the YouTube comments, I see that many people my age are married and raising children. I feel happy when they say my videos give them a sense of romance."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.