'Possible Love' Director Lee Chang-dong Wins Auteur Award at Mill Valley Film Festival, First Korean Recipient

A press conference for the film 'Possible Love' was held on Aug. 25 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Seoul's Mapo District. Director Lee Chang-dong introduces the film. Mapo District = Reporter Song Jeong-heon

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Ji-young] Lee Chang-dong, director of the Netflix film 'Possible Love' (directed by Lee Chang-dong; produced by Pinehouse Film, Anonymous Content and NOW FILM), which has been receiving invitations from major international film festivals, will receive the Auteur Award at the 49th Mill Valley Film Festival.

Lee Chang-dong was selected as the first Korean recipient of the award at the Mill Valley Film Festival in San Francisco, once again demonstrating his stature as a master filmmaker.

Organized by the California Film Institute, the Mill Valley Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the United States. 'Possible Love' was invited to the Spotlight program, which highlights the latest works by artists who have developed distinctive artistic visions. The accompanying Auteur Award honors Lee Chang-dong's singular body of work and cinematic achievements, demonstrating the enthusiastic praise for 'Possible Love' from the global film community.

Lee Chang-dong is also delivering a series of positive international festival announcements after being selected as the recipient of the TIFF Ebert Director Award at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, becoming the first Korean director to receive the honor.

Photo = Netflix

Following Venice, Toronto and New York, 'Possible Love' has also received invitations from leading festivals in San Sebastian, Zurich and Vancouver, generating buzz even before its release. The film has now unveiled a teaser poster, further revealing its distinctive atmosphere and subtle emotional undercurrents.

The teaser poster shows a beach beneath a dawn sky, with the moon still in the sky. Four people occupy the same space yet remain apart, each seemingly lost in their own thoughts. Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon) sits on the beach with an unreadable expression, leaving viewers curious about the life she may have led during the long period following the mass layoffs and about the emotions held deep within her.

Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu), still experiencing the wounds of the past in the present, stands apart from Mi-ok while looking in the same direction. This raises questions about what the couple may be dreaming of together.

Meanwhile, Sang-woo (Zo In-sung) gazes elsewhere alone with a relaxed smile. Although he helps his wife Ye-ji (Cho Yeo-jeong) film her documentary and spends time with Mi-ok and Ho-seok, his inner thoughts and feelings remain difficult to read, sparking further interest.

Ye-ji stands holding a camera as if observing the characters. Her sincerity and passion in approaching Mi-ok and Ho-seok to complete her documentary are expected to influence the relationships among the four characters in intriguing ways.

'Possible Love' follows a laid-off worker and his wife, as well as a documentary director and her husband, as the two couples meet to make a documentary and confront different lives and hidden desires. The film stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong, and is directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose films include 'Peppermint Candy,' 'Oasis,' 'Miryang,' 'Poetry' and 'Burning.' It will be released in theaters on the 23rd and become available on Netflix starting Nov. 6.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.