“I was dead, but I came back to life” — Koo Kyo-hwan’s action film ‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ is coming

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film ‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ has released its press stills.

The newly released press stills capture unpredictable events unfolding around Seok-hwan, who comes back to life after dying, along with a cast of highly distinctive characters, drawing attention. Seok-hwan opens his eyes again 72 hours after suffering a sudden death, hinting at the incident that upended his once-ordinary life and sparking curiosity. Other stills show him performing dynamic action sequences, including leaping over a vehicle with his bare hands, alongside his changed red hair. They raise expectations for Koo Kyo-hwan’s transformation as an actor taking on action in earnest for the first time. Another image shows Seok-hwan being arrested by police, capturing a moment of crisis amid a tense chase through the city and heightening anticipation for the film’s signature action.

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

The stills of Black (Shin Seung-ho), a mysterious figure pursuing Seok-hwan, also seize attention with their enigmatic atmosphere. One image shows Black confronting Seok-hwan, whose ability to control other people’s actions at will does not work on Black. The face-off captures a clash in which neither can afford to back down, adding to the tension. Young-ha (Kang Ki-young), a highly experienced office worker, brings cheerful humor as he dances enthusiastically. At the same time, his blunt reality checks toward Seok-hwan and his dependable support at crucial moments promise strong best-friend chemistry. Ye-rin (Kim Si-a), Seok-hwan’s younger sister and reliable ally, hints at a special sibling dynamic as she searches for clues to the case herself using a computer. With its press stills offering a glimpse of the diverse characters’ appeal and rhythmic storytelling, ‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ will stimulate audiences’ senses with the distinctive thrills of its never-die action.

‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is unfounded confidence, as he discovers that he can resurrect 72 hours after dying and becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung. Baek Jong-yul, who directed ‘The Beauty Inside’ and ‘Believer 2,’ is at the helm. The film opens on September 30.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.