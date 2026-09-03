“I was dead, but I came back to life” — Koo Kyo-hwan’s action film ‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ is coming

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film ‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ has released its press stills.
The newly released press stills capture unpredictable events unfolding around Seok-hwan, who comes back to life after dying, along with a cast of highly distinctive characters, drawing attention. Seok-hwan opens his eyes again 72 hours after suffering a sudden death, hinting at the incident that upended his once-ordinary life and sparking curiosity. Other stills show him performing dynamic action sequences, including leaping over a vehicle with his bare hands, alongside his changed red hair. They raise expectations for Koo Kyo-hwan’s transformation as an actor taking on action in earnest for the first time. Another image shows Seok-hwan being arrested by police, capturing a moment of crisis amid a tense chase through the city and heightening anticipation for the film’s signature action.
The stills of Black (Shin Seung-ho), a mysterious figure pursuing Seok-hwan, also seize attention with their enigmatic atmosphere. One image shows Black confronting Seok-hwan, whose ability to control other people’s actions at will does not work on Black. The face-off captures a clash in which neither can afford to back down, adding to the tension. Young-ha (Kang Ki-young), a highly experienced office worker, brings cheerful humor as he dances enthusiastically. At the same time, his blunt reality checks toward Seok-hwan and his dependable support at crucial moments promise strong best-friend chemistry. Ye-rin (Kim Si-a), Seok-hwan’s younger sister and reliable ally, hints at a special sibling dynamic as she searches for clues to the case herself using a computer. With its press stills offering a glimpse of the diverse characters’ appeal and rhythmic storytelling, ‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ will stimulate audiences’ senses with the distinctive thrills of its never-die action.
‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is unfounded confidence, as he discovers that he can resurrect 72 hours after dying and becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung. Baek Jong-yul, who directed ‘The Beauty Inside’ and ‘Believer 2,’ is at the helm. The film opens on September 30.
Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.