"People Born in the ’90s Couldn’t Resist This"—‘Odyssey’ Surpasses 9 Million Admissions and Captivates a Generation Raised on Greek and Roman Mythology

Photo provided by Universal Pictures

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film ‘Odyssey’ is making headlines as it taps into South Korean audiences’ distinctive love of Greek and Roman mythology.

People born in the 1990s grew up memorizing the names of the gods and becoming immersed in the adventures of heroes through books, comics, and animation. Now, as they have matured into the 20- and 30-something demographic that forms a major share of moviegoers, their longstanding interest in Greek and Roman mythology is naturally carrying over to Christopher Nolan’s ‘Odyssey.’

In South Korea, a children’s educational comic series about Greek and Roman mythology surpassed cumulative sales of 1.2 million copies in 2022. The mythology has continued to be loved across generations in many forms, from comics and study books to games, television programs, and educational content. On social media, reactions linking childhood memories with the moviegoing experience have continued to spread, including comments such as "People born in the ’90s who grew up with Greek and Roman mythology can’t resist ‘Odyssey,’" "I finally get to find out what happened after Volume 18 of the Greek and Roman mythology series," and "I had no idea Agamemnon was such a cool character." The chance to encounter a once-familiar mythological world anew on the big screen is generating an enthusiastic response from audiences.

This interest is extending beyond theaters to the original epic and related content. Audiences who have revisited familiar myths from a new perspective through ‘Odyssey’ are seeking not only translations of Homer’s ‘Odyssey,’ but also introductory books, guides that explain the work’s background and mythology in accessible terms, and graphic novels. A new pattern of content consumption is emerging as viewers explore the mythological world more deeply. According to Kyobo Book Centre, sales in July of books containing related terms such as ‘Odyssey’ and ‘Odyssey’ rose by approximately 600% from the same month a year earlier, fueling a hot screen-seller boom. Social media is also actively spreading content that evokes the myths people encountered in childhood comics, including relatable posts from people born in the ’90s and parodies and memes comparing characters from old comics and films. Attention is now focused on how far ‘Odyssey’—which has revived the Greek and Roman mythology that became part of a generation’s memories as an overwhelming epic on screen—will carry its box-office sensation on the nostalgia and shared experiences of those raised on the myths.

After surpassing 9 million admissions just 27 days after its release, ‘Odyssey’ recorded 310,000 advance reservations in its fifth week. Its unstoppable box-office run continues as its buzz expands beyond theaters to bookstores and online platforms.

Meanwhile, ‘Odyssey’ follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, through a tumultuous 10-year journey to return home to his family after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. Christopher Nolan, the director of ‘Interstellar,’ ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Tenet,’ and ‘Oppenheimer,’ is at the helm. Now playing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.