Yoo Hae-jin X Park Hae-il X Lee Min Ho—How Did They Assemble This Cast for 'Assassin(s)'?

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The mystery thriller 'Assassin(s)' (directed by Hur Jin-ho and produced by Hive Media) is drawing attention with a cast lineup that promises a perfect acting ensemble.

'Assassin(s)' is generating anticipation with a star-studded lineup of trusted actors, including Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il, and Lee Min Ho, as well as Bae Seong-woo, Uhm Ji-won, Park Ji-hwan, Park Hoon, Ryu Hye-young, Jang Ryul, Choi Yu-ri, Ryu Kyung-soo, Kim Dae-myung, Shim Eun-kyung, Park Hae-joon, Park Sung-hoon, Oh Jung-se, Shin Hyun-been, and Jung Woo-sung.

Yoo Hae-jin plays Cheol-gu, a detective pursuing the people behind the incident; Park Hae-il portrays Jae-hwan, the head of a newspaper's social affairs desk; and Lee Min Ho takes the role of Young-il, a rookie reporter. From their respective positions and perspectives, they track the same case and drive the story forward.

Hur Jin-ho explained his casting of the three actors: "Because it was important for their actions to form a strong ensemble—the detective pursuing the case, the social affairs editor-in-chief viewing the case from his own perspective, and the newly hired reporter seeing it through fresh eyes—I kept that in mind as I met with the actors." His remarks heighten expectations for the powerful synergy these three actors, each with a distinct energy, will create.

The film is further enriched by actors with solid skills and distinctive personalities, including Bae Seong-woo, Uhm Ji-won, Park Ji-hwan, Park Hoon, Ryu Hye-young, Jang Ryul, Choi Yu-ri, Ryu Kyung-soo, Kim Dae-myung, Shim Eun-kyung, Park Hae-joon, Park Sung-hoon, Oh Jung-se, Shin Hyun-been, and Jung Woo-sung.

Speaking about the actors who worked with him, Hur Jin-ho said, "They were all actors I had really wanted to work with," adding, "They came with a lot of thoughts about their characters, and we discussed them together." His comments raise expectations for the actors' performances, with each bringing a unique color and presence to their roles.

The energy exchanged among the cast on set was also exceptional. Lee Min Ho emphasized the synergy he experienced working alongside accomplished actors, saying, "Because familiar actors I had always liked were there on set all the time, I think I was able to film in diverse ways with a new level of immersion." Park Hae-il added, "As you watch, you may find yourself saying, 'That actor is in it, and so is that actor,' and enjoy the performances of a wide range of appealing actors." His comment further raises expectations for the cast members who are set to command the screen whenever they appear.

Hur Jin-ho also expressed confidence, saying, "You will be able to see a wonderful acting ensemble from Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il, Lee Min Ho, and so many other actors." The rich ensemble, created by blending their distinct personalities and energies, is expected to be one of 'Assassin(s)'s' unmissable highlights.

'Assassin(s)' dramatizes the shooting of First Lady Yuk Young-soo, who was killed during President Park Chung Hee's commemorative address at the 29th National Liberation Day Ceremony held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on August 15, 1974. The film follows the investigation into the suspicions and forces behind the assassination of the first lady, an incident that shocked South Korea. Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il, and Lee Min Ho star, while Hur Jin-ho, director of 'Christmas in August,' 'One Fine Spring Day,' and 'The Last Princess,' is at the helm. The film opens on the 23rd during the Chuseok holiday.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.