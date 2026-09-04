Kim Min-ha Opens the Busan Film Festival, Yim Si-wan to Close It as Host

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Yim Si-wan has been appointed host of the closing ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), which will be held in October.

The closing ceremony of BIFF will also feature the Busan Award ceremony, which honors winners in the competition section launched last year. Yim Si-wan, whose clear features belie his profound acting experience, was selected as the sole host for this grand finale of the festival.

Yim Si-wan entered the acting profession in 2012 with the drama Moon Embracing the Sun, immediately making a strong impression on the public with his assured performance. He later delivered a powerful performance in his screen debut, The Attorney, completely breaking through the limitations and prejudices associated with being an actor from an idol background. In Misaeng: Incomplete Life, he played Jang Geu-rae, a young office worker at the start of his career, and established himself as a leading actor by portraying the anxieties of a troubled younger generation with restrained yet realistic emotion. He went on to build a limitless filmography across film, television, and OTT platforms through works including The Merciless, Run On, Boyhood, and Unlocked.

In particular, he cemented his position as a global star with successive appearances in the worldwide hit Squid Game Seasons 2 and 3. Through diverse projects, including the film Mantis, he also demonstrated an acting range spanning both traditional dramas and genre productions.

Thanks to these remarkable achievements, he has received honors at major domestic award ceremonies, including the Popular Star Award at the 2014 Blue Dragon Film Awards, the Best New Actor in Television Award at the 2015 Baeksang Arts Awards, the Best Supporting Actor Award at the 2022 Buil Film Awards, a Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Commendation at the 2023 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards, and the Best Actor Award at the 2024 BSA.

The decision to appoint him as host reflects the festival’s recognition of Yim Si-wan’s career and his ability to move audiences deeply through his solid acting foundation and insight into the essence of his characters. His dependable and steady hosting is expected to heighten the honor and emotion of the Busan Award ceremony for the competition section, bringing the festival to a memorable close.

The 31st BIFF, which will bring a spectacular finale to the festival with Yim Si-wan, will be held for 10 days from October 6 to 15 around the Busan Cinema Center.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.