"930 comments in just seven days after its release"... ‘Reawaken Man’ sees Koo Kyo-hwan fever explode

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Ji-young] The action film ‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ (hereinafter ‘Reawaken Man’; directed by Baek Jong-yeol and produced by Yong Film) has drawn attention by holding a creative event using a poster featuring actor Koo Kyo-hwan’s red hair.

‘Reawaken Man,’ which is generating anticipation through the synergy of its distinctive cast, is drawing attention with a unique event using a poster featuring Seok-hwan’s (Koo Kyo-hwan) signature red-haired look. The poster, which attracted attention by showing Koo Kyo-hwan as Seok-hwan calmly staring ahead while holding a candy in his mouth, with his red hair and battered face set against a backdrop of flying bullet marks, received an enthusiastic response as soon as it was released.

An event to create “My Own Reawaken Man Poster” using Seok-hwan’s look is now underway, prompting enthusiastic participation from prospective viewers. Participants use an AI prompt to transform their own photos into Seok-hwan’s appearance from the film and share them with the hashtag “#ReawakenManProof.” The event recorded 930 comments within seven days of its launch, demonstrating a high level of participation. Along with the theater poster-spotting event, which drew 1,626 participants, it has proven the intense interest in ‘Reawaken Man’ even before its release.

Prospective viewers who took part in the event expressed their anticipation for the film while sharing their thoughts after creating their own versions of Seok-hwan. Comments included, “I’m kind of the type to be the protagonist of an action movie, though..? LOL” (Instagram_jj****), “After making the poster, I’m even more excited because it feels like a scene from the movie” (Instagram_ca****), “I was just planning to go to the stage greeting to see Koo Kyo-hwan. I didn’t know I was supposed to become Koo Kyo-hwan” (Instagram_ah****), and “I’ll wait forever for the red autumn when I can meet Seok-hwan” (Instagram_km****).

With this participatory event generating fervent interest ahead of its release, ‘Reawaken Man’ is expected to deliver audiences an unprecedented sense of catharsis this fall.

Adapted from the webtoon of the same name by writers Chae Yong Taek and Kim Jae Han, ‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ follows a job seeker whose only qualification is baseless confidence. After discovering that he can resurrect 72 hours after dying, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung. Baek Jong-yeol, director of ‘The Beauty Inside’ and ‘Believer 2,’ is at the helm. It opens on the 30th.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.