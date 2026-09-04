"From Arthouse to Action"—Hope Director Na Hong-jin Named One of The Hollywood Reporter's 'Most Influential Directors'

Na Hong-jin answers questions at a press screening of Hope held at Megabox COEX Mall on July 6. Heo Sang-wook, reporter. /2026.07.06/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Na Hong-jin, director of the SF thriller Hope, produced by Forged Films, has drawn attention after being named an influential genre-film director.

Na Hong-jin of Hope was named one of The Hollywood Reporter's "30 Most Influential Genre Film Directors."

The Hollywood Reporter introduced Na Hong-jin as "a Korean master who has built an international fan base spanning arthouse-film fans and action-film fans," drawing attention to the director.

Alongside the selection, The Hollywood Reporter is set to publish an exclusive interview with Na Hong-jin. The interview will cover his body of work across genres and the behind-the-scenes story of his return with Hope, his fourth film after The Chaser, The Yellow Sea, and The Wailing.

As Na Hong-jin continues to attract global attention for establishing his own distinctive genre universe and presenting a unique cinematic style, Hope is expected to sustain that international interest ahead of its North American release on July 9.

Hope follows the head of a field office in Hope Harbor, located in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), who hears from local young men that a tiger has appeared. With the entire village placed on alert, he encounters an unbelievable reality. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender. Na Hong-jin, director of The Chaser, The Yellow Sea, and The Wailing, is at the helm.

Jo Ji-young, reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.