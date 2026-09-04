Director Lee Chang-dong’s ‘Possible Love’ Invited to London Film Festival, Signaling Positive Oscar Prospects

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun Reporter George Young] Netflix film ‘Possible Love’ (directed by Lee Chang-dong and produced by CGV Pictures, Anonymous Content, and Now Film) has been officially invited to the 70th BFI London Film Festival.

‘Possible Love’ has been officially invited to the Gala section of the 70th BFI London Film Festival, following invitations to the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, the 64th New York Film Festival, the 74th San Sebastian International Film Festival, the 22nd Zurich Film Festival, and the 45th Vancouver International Film Festival.

The BFI London Film Festival, organized by the British Film Institute, is the United Kingdom’s largest film festival. Its Gala section, where ‘Possible Love’ has been invited, showcases highly anticipated new films. Lee Chang-dong has achieved the distinction of being invited to the BFI London Film Festival six times, with ‘Possible Love’ joining ‘Peppermint Candy,’ ‘Oasis,’ ‘Miryang,’ ‘Poetry,’ and ‘Burning.’

Photo: Netflix

The second set of press stills released alongside the announcement has drawn attention. It features Lee Chang-dong on set, as well as Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and Cho Yeo-jeong, who deliver a dazzling ensemble performance in ‘Possible Love.’

First, Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon) appears with a microphone attached, her eyes reddened as she responds to an interview. The image raises questions about what she has endured as the wife of a laid-off worker and what story she will tell in front of the camera.

Ye-ji (Cho Yeo-jeong) is shown being interviewed beside the camera, gazing intently as if deeply absorbed in Mi-ok’s story. Her expression offers a glimpse of her sincere desire to grow closer to Mi-ok. Other images show Ye-ji sharing drinks at Mi-ok and Ho-seok’s (Sul Kyung-gu) home and talking with Mi-ok in front of the Workers’ Countermeasures Committee. They hint at Ye-ji’s efforts and passion as she seeks to empathize deeply with the lives of laid-off workers while making a documentary about them.

Mi-ok stands by the window of a vacation home, looking outside with an expectant expression. Ho-seok, unlike his son, wears an unreadable expression. The images make viewers wonder what state of mind led him to the vacation home of Sang-woo (Zo In-sung) and Ye-ji. Another still shows Mi-ok and Sang-woo looking out at the sea together, sparking curiosity about what two people from completely different lives might discuss on the beach and what emotional ripples their meeting will create.

‘Possible Love’ follows two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and confront their different lives and hidden desires. The film stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and Cho Yeo-jeong, and is directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose previous works include ‘Peppermint Candy,’ ‘Oasis,’ ‘Miryang,’ ‘Poetry,’ and ‘Burning.’ It will open in theaters on the 23rd and become available on Netflix starting November 6.

Reporter George Young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.