"A Symbol of the 'Good Adult' This Era Has Longed For"—The Intern's Choi Min-sik and Han So-hee: Now This Is a K-Remake (Comprehensive)

The press and distribution screening for The Intern was held on September 4 at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Choi Min-sik and Han So-hee were interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] A true adult and a passionate young person have crossed paths. A well-made remake featuring Choi Min-sik and Han So-hee, whose chemistry surpasses that of the original, will meet theatergoers in September.

The press and distribution screening for the human drama The Intern, directed by KIM Do-young and produced by Anthology Studio and Warner Bros. Korea, was held on the afternoon of September 4 at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The event was attended by Choi Min-sik, who plays Ki-ho, a silver intern with 37 years of work experience returning to the office for the second chapter of his life after retirement; Han So-hee, who plays Sun-woo, a workaholic CEO who turned Ututu into a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch; Kim Jun-han, who plays Young-hwan, Ututu's pragmatic vice president; Ryu Hye-young, who plays Min-a, an AI-obsessed head of management support; and director KIM Do-young.

The Intern follows an office life that transcends both generations and ranks, beginning when a 37-year veteran silver intern joins a company that has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch. It is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern, directed by Nancy Meyers, which became a global box-office success with $194 million in worldwide revenue—five times its production budget.

The Intern drew attention from the production stage because Choi Min-sik was cast as Ben Whittaker, played by Robert De Niro in the original, while Han So-hee took the role of Jules Ostin, played by Anne Hathaway. Although the two characters are opposites in every way, they share perspectives and experiences that the other lacks, creating genuine friendship and communication. Their remarkable chemistry leaves a lasting impression. Attention is focused on whether The Intern can go beyond the original and establish a new chapter in the K-office genre with comedy suited to Korean sensibilities and a warm story.

The press and distribution screening for The Intern was held on September 4 at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Choi Min-sik was interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.04/

The press and distribution screening for The Intern was held on September 4 at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Han So-hee was interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.04/

Choi Min-sik said, "It feels very embarrassing to praise a film I appeared in with my own words. I started this project carrying a great deal of pressure. I thought that if it ended merely as a burden, the lingering discomfort would last a long time. Don't people often reinterpret good songs and works of literature? Not long ago, there was a song called 'The Peak' among the songs by the late senior artist Kim Min-ki. Han Young-ae sang it again, and I was deeply moved. I thought, 'Ah, this is it.' Han Young-ae probably did not sing it with the intention of doing it better than Kim Min-ki. We felt the same way. Regardless of the audience's and public's evaluations, once we decided to make this film, we joined forces with the determination to express it in our own way."

He joked, "From the moment I decided to do this project, I knew it would inevitably be compared with the original. I don't even want to compare myself with the great Robert De Niro, and I wouldn't dare. It almost feels irreverent for me to mention him at all. The original was truly excellent. Watching it also helped me heal."

He continued, "I tried to play this character like water. No matter how excellent the original is, I wondered whether it was right to use it as a reference. It felt like putting an answer sheet beside me during an exam and cheating. As one of the creators, I couldn't do that. We held intense discussions, saying that we would briefly take in the fragrance of the original and then tell our own story." He added, "Even after the film was finished, I continued thinking about what it means to be a good adult. While playing Ki-ho, I felt, 'This era truly longs for good adults.' I wondered, 'What is a good adult?' I still don't really know. Vaguely, I feel that perhaps it means simply living well as a person. You have to live with an open heart and know how to admit your mistakes. I think someone may be called a good adult after growing older if they live that way. It seems this society is deeply thirsty for warm comfort. I felt that people are looking for a symbol of a good adult."

Praising Han So-hee, he said, "Anne Hathaway is a truly wonderful actress. But Han So-hee has her own unique appeal. Seeing Han So-hee on screen, I felt she was a completely different Jules. Isn't Han So-hee's Sun-woo wonderful? It makes me very proud."

Han So-hee candidly shared her feelings, saying, "I also felt pressure because of the original. It is true that I began with a great deal of pressure. But those worries disappeared once we started filming. Although it is a remake, I felt there would clearly be points we could express through our own sensibilities. I paid more attention to the combination and harmony between the young people building the company and the senior intern. I did not compare the original with our film."

Regarding Choi Min-sik, Han So-hee expressed her respect, saying, "Robert De Niro's performance in the original did not come to mind while we were filming. Choi Min-sik has his own philosophy and style, so it was clear. I cannot dare to compare them. Choi Min-sik gave me a profound emotional impact."

The press and distribution screening for The Intern was held on September 4 at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Kim Jun-han was interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.04/

The press and distribution screening for The Intern was held on September 4 at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Ryu Hye-young was interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.04/

Kim Jun-han said with an embarrassed smile, "Even though it is my film, I was deeply moved. I watched it while sobbing uncontrollably." He added, "I think watching this film made me miss adults. I was truly happy to feel that kind of warm emotion."

Ryu Hye-young said, "It is a film that makes you feel good and warm. I thought it might become a huge hit." She added, "When I first heard that this project was being remade, I remembered the impression that it was 'good' and 'warm.' So when the project was offered to me, I was able to approach it with warmth. I jumped in positively based solely on that impression. Even though I could barely remember the original, I deliberately did not look it up. I wanted to convey the impression of the original that I remembered in our own way."

The press and distribution screening for The Intern was held on September 4 at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Director KIM Do-young, Choi Min-sik, Han So-hee, Kim Jun-han and Ryu Hye-young

Director KIM Do-young explained his intentions, saying, "These days, people seem to give many names to generations, such as MZ, youngkk and oldkk. I chose this project because I thought our film could deliver a positive message about those aspects." He continued, "While making this film, I also learned many MZ expressions through the younger cast and learned expressions that were popular in the past through Choi Min-sik. Isn't it wonderful to meet dignified, strong adults and young people running toward their dreams? I tried to express those aspects."

The Intern stars Choi Min-sik, Han So-hee, Kim Jun-han, Ryu Hye-young, Kim Geum-sun, Park Ye-ni, Kim Yo-han, Lim Seong-gyun, Yoon Sang-jung and Han Ji-eun. KIM Do-young, who directed Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 and Once We Were Us, is at the helm. The film opens on September 16.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.