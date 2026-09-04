‘The Intern’ Choi Min-sik: “It felt unsettling to give up because of the pressure—we wanted to express it in our own way”

A press and distribution screening of the film ‘The Intern’ was held on September 4 at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Choi Min-sik is giving an interview. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Choi Min-sik said, “It felt unsettling to give up because of the pressure surrounding the original work.”

A press and distribution screening of the human drama ‘The Intern’ was held on the afternoon of September 4 at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The event was attended by Choi Min-sik, who plays Ki-ho, a silver intern with 37 years of work experience embarking on his second career after retirement; Han So-hee, who plays Sun-woo, a workaholic CEO who turned Ututu into a dark horse in the fashion industry three years after its launch; Kim Jun Han, who plays Young-hwan, Ututu’s pragmatic vice president; Ryu Hye-young, who plays Min-a, a management-support team leader overly immersed in AI; and director KIM Do-young.

Choi Min-sik stated, “I feel very embarrassed to praise a film I appeared in with my own words. It was a project we began under a great deal of pressure. I felt that it would remain unsettling for a long time if we simply let it end because of that pressure. People often reinterpret good songs and works of literature, don’t they? Some time ago, I heard ‘Peak,’ a song by the late senior artist Kim Min-ki. Han Young-ae sang it again, and I was deeply moved. I thought, ‘Ah, this is it!’ She surely did not sing it with the intention of having to sing it better than Kim Min-ki. We felt the same way. Regardless of the audience’s and public’s evaluations, once we decided to make this film, we joined forces with the resolve to express it in our own way.”

‘The Intern’ follows an office life that transcends both generations and ranks, beginning when a silver intern with 37 years of work experience joins a company that has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry three years after its launch. The film stars Choi Min-sik, Han So-hee, Kim Jun Han, Ryu Hye-young, Kim Geum-sun, Park Ye-ni, Kim Yo-han, Lim Seong-gyun, Yoon Sang-jeong and Han Ji-eun. KIM Do-young, who directed ‘Kim Ji-young, Born 1982’ and ‘Once We Were Us,’ is at the helm. It will be released on September 16.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.