'The Intern' Han So-hee: "I began the film carrying the pressure of Anne Hathaway's original"

A press and distribution screening of the film 'The Intern' was held on September 4 at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Han So-hee is giving an interview. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Ji-young] Actress Han So-hee said, "I began the project carrying the pressure of the original."

A press and distribution screening of the human drama 'The Intern' (directed by KIM Do-young and produced by Anthology Studio and Warner Bros. Korea) was held on the afternoon of September 4 at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The screening was attended by Choi Min-sik, who plays Ki-ho, a silver intern with 37 years of work experience embarking on his second career after retirement; Han So-hee, who plays Sun-woo, a workaholic CEO who turns Wootutu into a dark horse in the fashion industry three years after its launch; Kim Jun Han, who plays Young-hwan, Wootutu's pragmatic vice president; Ryu Hye-young, who plays Min-a, a management-support team leader obsessed with AI; and director KIM Do-young.

Han So-hee candidly shared her thoughts: "There was pressure surrounding the original. It is true that I started the project carrying a great deal of pressure from the outset. But those concerns disappeared once we began filming. Although it is a remake, I felt there would clearly be points that we could express through our own sensibilities. I paid more attention to the combination and harmony between young people building a company and a senior intern. I did not compare the original with our film."

'The Intern' follows an office life that transcends generations and ranks, beginning when a silver intern with 37 years of work experience joins a company that has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch. The film stars Choi Min-sik, Han So-hee, Kim Jun Han, Ryu Hye-young, Kim Geum-soon, Park Ye-ni, Kim Yo-han, Lim Seong-gyun, Yoon Sang-jung, and Han Ji-eun. KIM Do-young, who directed 'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982' and 'Once We Were Us,' is at the helm. The film opens on September 16.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.