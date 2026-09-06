Christopher Nolan’s ‘Odyssey’ Surpasses 10 Million Admissions in South Korea: “Thank You for Joining Us on This Journey”

Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures’ official account

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Christopher Nolan’s film ‘Odyssey’ has surpassed 10 million cumulative admissions.

Distributor Universal Pictures posted on its official account on the 6th, “ ‘Odyssey’ surpasses 10 million admissions in South Korea.”

According to the distributor, ‘Odyssey’ surpassed 10 million cumulative admissions at around 4 p.m. that day. The milestone came 33 days after its release on the 5th of last month.

The distributor said, “ ‘Odyssey,’ Christopher Nolan’s second film to surpass 10 million admissions. To everyone who has joined us on this journey, thank you.”

‘Odyssey’ became the first foreign-language film to surpass 10 million admissions in three years and eight months, following ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ which was released in 2023. It also became the second film this year to surpass 10 million admissions at the box office, following ‘The King’s Warden,’ which was the first to reach the milestone.

Meanwhile, ‘Odyssey’ follows Odysseus, king of Ithaca, on his tumultuous 10-year journey home to his homeland and family after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. It was directed by Christopher Nolan, whose credits include ‘Interstellar,’ ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Tenet,’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’ Now showing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.