"It Set 'First' and 'Fastest' Records"—Director Christopher Nolan Becomes a Two-Time 10-Million-Viewer Director with 'Odyssey'

Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Odyssey' has surpassed 10 million cumulative viewers, becoming the latest film to make box-office history.

According to the Korean Film Council's integrated computer network for theater admissions on the 6th, 'Odyssey' surpassed 10 million cumulative viewers at 4 p.m. that day, its 33rd day after release. As a result, 'Odyssey' became the only film released in 2026 from outside Korea to draw 10 million viewers. It also set the valuable record of becoming the first 10-million-viewer foreign film in about four years since 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' once again demonstrating its overwhelming box-office power.

Above all, with this achievement, director Christopher Nolan has produced his second 10-million-viewer film following 'Interstellar,' finally becoming a two-time 10-million-viewer director. This marks the fourth such record after the Russo brothers of the 'Avengers' series, James Cameron of the 'Avatar' series, and Chris Buck of the 'Frozen' series, drawing even greater attention. Christopher Nolan also became the first foreign-film director to attract 10 million viewers in South Korea with two different non-franchise films, without relying on the momentum of a series. The achievement further cemented his status as a globally renowned filmmaker beloved by Korean audiences. The records set by 'Odyssey' do not end there. After taking the top spot at the box office upon release and sustaining its momentum for an extended period, 'Odyssey' reached 10 million viewers on its 33rd day, setting a new record as the fastest non-franchise foreign film ever to surpass that mark. It also became the first foreign film released in August to surpass 10 million viewers, adding another unparalleled record.

With its explosive box-office performance, which has surpassed established formulas and set new 'first' and 'fastest' records day after day since its release, 'Odyssey' has finally conquered the symbolic 10-million-viewer milestone. It once again proved that it is the biggest box-office phenomenon of 2026. The film's achievement is especially meaningful because it drew 10 million viewers as a standalone story rather than as part of a series or franchise. Its immense scale, cinematic experience, and audiences' deep trust in director Christopher Nolan combined to create an enduring viewing boom more than a month after its release. After writing new box-office history nonstop for 33 days, 'Odyssey' has now completed a new box-office legend that will be remembered for a long time in South Korea's theaters by reaching yet another milestone as a 10-million-viewer film.

Meanwhile, 'Odyssey' follows the turbulent 10-year journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, as he tries to return to his homeland and family after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. It was directed by Christopher Nolan, whose credits include 'Interstellar,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Tenet,' and 'Oppenheimer.' Now playing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.