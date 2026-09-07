‘Odyssey’ Surpasses 10 Million Admissions, Ranks No. 1 on Weekends for Five Consecutive Weeks and Tops the Overall Box Office for 33 Days

Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures’ official account

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film ‘Odyssey’ is continuing its long-running box-office phenomenon.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS), ‘Odyssey’ drew 698,397 moviegoers over three days from September 4 to 6, the weekend of its fifth week in theaters. It ranked No. 1 at the overall weekend box office for five consecutive weeks. In addition, the film remained at the top of the overall box office without missing a single day for 33 days after its release. It also set an unparalleled box-office milestone as the foreign film released this year with the longest consecutive run at No. 1.

The achievement has drawn even more attention because it far surpassed the records of animated hits beloved by audiences across generations. ‘Frozen II’ ranked No. 1 at the box office for 27 consecutive days after creating a major sensation in Korean theaters, while ‘Zootopia 2’ held the top spot for 21 consecutive days. Having eclipsed the records of those films, ‘Odyssey’ continues to demonstrate unwavering momentum even a month after its release, once again proving that it is the biggest talking point in theaters during the second half of this year.

Even more remarkably, the film remains No. 1 in overall advance ticket sales for its 36th consecutive day, fending off strong new releases as it enters its sixth week. Attention is focused on how far ‘Odyssey’s’ unstoppable box-office run will continue, even after surpassing 10 million admissions.

Meanwhile, ‘Odyssey’ follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, on a tumultuous 10-year journey to return to his homeland and family after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. It was directed by Christopher Nolan, who helmed ‘Interstellar,’ ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Tenet,’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’ Now showing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.