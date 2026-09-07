"Just Watching Them Is a Joy"—Koo Kyo-hwan and Kang Ki-young Complete Their Best-Friend Chemistry in 'Revival Man: The Red'

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Koo Kyo-hwan and Kang Ki-young have created the unmistakable chemistry of best friends in 'Revival Man: The Red' through their signature wit and rhythmic acting.

Seok-hwan, a resurrection-powered man who grows stronger each time he dies, and Yeong-ha, his only friend and a master of navigating social life, constantly bicker over everything. Yet they are inseparable friends who step forward for each other without hesitation when it matters most. Koo Kyo-hwan brings a sly, playful charm to Seok-hwan, who never loses his sense of humor in any situation. Kang Ki-young, meanwhile, perfectly embodies Yeong-ha, a down-to-earth office worker who never holds back from giving his friend some tough love. Together, they are set to showcase the fantastic rapport of two friends who are completely at ease with each other.

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

In particular, scenes from the previously released main trailer that highlight the pair's best-friend chemistry have been singled out as comedic highlights and received an enthusiastic response. When Seok-hwan suddenly appears with red hair, Yeong-ha expresses his curiosity in a dry, matter-of-fact tone. Another amusing episode involves Seok-hwan using bokbunja as an excuse to get through a crisis. These moments reveal Yeong-ha's charm and inject lively energy into tense situations. Even as the characters are caught up in danger and nonstop action unfolds, their quick, witty back-and-forth, driven by their distinctive verbal style and rhythm, will refresh the film's atmosphere and deliver plenty of laughs. The synergy between Koo Kyo-hwan and Kang Ki-young further amplifies their characters' appeal and is expected to become one of the unmissable highlights of 'Revival Man: The Red.'

Meanwhile, 'Revival Man: The Red' follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is his baseless confidence. After discovering that he can resurrect 72 hours after dying, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung. Baek Jong-yeol, director of 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2,' is at the helm. The film opens on September 30.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.