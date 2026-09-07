"The Final Round of Every Match Is the Most Intense"—Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, Moon Ji-hoon and More: 'Tazza 4' Unveils Character Posters

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' has unveiled 11 character posters.

First, Jang Tae-young (Byun Yo-han) is a man who captivates people with his innate winning instinct. He relies on intuition rather than calculation, shaking up every match. Park Tae-young (Roh Jae-won) has proven himself through exceptional intelligence and hard work. Always falling behind by the narrowest margin, his pent-up emotions become twisted and set the revenge plot in motion. Kaneko (Ayaka Miyoshi), a Japanese corporate executive backed by a yakuza organization, personally designs high-stakes gambling games and moves unwaveringly toward her goal, caught between Jang Tae-young and Park Tae-young.

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Other characters raise the stakes. Legendary gambler Kwak Dong-wook (Jo Woo-jin), a master who has experienced both rock bottom and the heights of success, reads the game with composure and leaves a decisive move for Jang Tae-young after his fall into ruin. Jo Joong-hwan (Yoon Kyung-ho), a fixer who takes on jobs and handles the cleanup, makes a choice that changes the fates of Jang Tae-young and Park Tae-young—even at the cost of breaking his own rules. Sasaki (Tsuyoshi Ihara), who leads a Japanese company, quietly sets the game in motion, but the amount he wagers is greater than anyone else's. Chairman Tao (Hong Dao), a Vietnamese tycoon, makes every move with everything accounted for.

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

There are also people who have stayed by Jang Tae-young and Park Tae-young's sides. Hama (Kim Min-ho), their friend since school and a colleague at the same company, longs for their friendship amid a game in which they deceive and are deceived by one another. Jang Tae-hee (Im Se-mi), the older sister who raised Jang Tae-young alone, takes Park Tae-young, who had nowhere else to go, into her family and brings the two men together. They are joined by Linda Park (Stephanie Lee), a lobbyist who closes deals in Vietnam, and Abraham (Moon Ji-hoon), an outlaw who acts without hesitation or second thoughts. Together, the 11 characters converge for one decisive match.

Meanwhile, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' is the final film adaptation of Huh Young-man's 'Tazza: The High Rollers' comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had gained everything through an online casino business, and Park Tae-young, his close friend with the same name who took everything from him. The two reunite in a global gambling arena and engage in a revenge match. Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won and Ayaka Miyoshi star in the film, which is directed by Choi Kook-hee of 'Default' and 'Life Is Beautiful.' It opens on September 23.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.