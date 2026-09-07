"The Final Round of Every Match Is the Most Intense"—Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, Moon Ji-hoon and More: 'Tazza 4' Unveils Character Posters

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' has unveiled 11 character posters.
First, Jang Tae-young (Byun Yo-han) is a man who captivates people with his innate winning instinct. He relies on intuition rather than calculation, shaking up every match. Park Tae-young (Roh Jae-won) has proven himself through exceptional intelligence and hard work. Always falling behind by the narrowest margin, his pent-up emotions become twisted and set the revenge plot in motion. Kaneko (Ayaka Miyoshi), a Japanese corporate executive backed by a yakuza organization, personally designs high-stakes gambling games and moves unwaveringly toward her goal, caught between Jang Tae-young and Park Tae-young.
Other characters raise the stakes. Legendary gambler Kwak Dong-wook (Jo Woo-jin), a master who has experienced both rock bottom and the heights of success, reads the game with composure and leaves a decisive move for Jang Tae-young after his fall into ruin. Jo Joong-hwan (Yoon Kyung-ho), a fixer who takes on jobs and handles the cleanup, makes a choice that changes the fates of Jang Tae-young and Park Tae-young—even at the cost of breaking his own rules. Sasaki (Tsuyoshi Ihara), who leads a Japanese company, quietly sets the game in motion, but the amount he wagers is greater than anyone else's. Chairman Tao (Hong Dao), a Vietnamese tycoon, makes every move with everything accounted for.
There are also people who have stayed by Jang Tae-young and Park Tae-young's sides. Hama (Kim Min-ho), their friend since school and a colleague at the same company, longs for their friendship amid a game in which they deceive and are deceived by one another. Jang Tae-hee (Im Se-mi), the older sister who raised Jang Tae-young alone, takes Park Tae-young, who had nowhere else to go, into her family and brings the two men together. They are joined by Linda Park (Stephanie Lee), a lobbyist who closes deals in Vietnam, and Abraham (Moon Ji-hoon), an outlaw who acts without hesitation or second thoughts. Together, the 11 characters converge for one decisive match.
Meanwhile, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' is the final film adaptation of Huh Young-man's 'Tazza: The High Rollers' comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had gained everything through an online casino business, and Park Tae-young, his close friend with the same name who took everything from him. The two reunite in a global gambling arena and engage in a revenge match. Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won and Ayaka Miyoshi star in the film, which is directed by Choi Kook-hee of 'Default' and 'Life Is Beautiful.' It opens on September 23.
Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.