“Reporters Swarm to Get Autographs”... Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Cho Yeo-jeong and Zo In-sung Take Venice by Storm with ‘Possible Love’

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Lee Chang-dong’s new film ‘Possible Love’ was unveiled at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. Local interest was also intense in Lee Chang-dong, who returned with a new film after eight years, as well as leading actors Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Cho Yeo-jeong and Zo In-sung.

The official press conference for ‘Possible Love,’ invited to the competition section of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, was held on the 6th (local time) on Lido Island in Venice, Italy.

‘Possible Love’ is Lee Chang-dong’s first new film in eight years since ‘Burning’ (2018). It follows two couples—Hoseok (Sul Kyung-gu), a laid-off worker, and his wife Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon), along with documentary director Yeji (Cho Yeo-jeong) and her husband Sang-woo (Zo In-sung)—who meet to make a documentary and confront their different lives and hidden desires.

Regarding ‘Possible Love,’ Lee Chang-dong said, "The film contains our concerns about cinema, the world we live in, and questions about human relationships as they fundamentally change." He added, "Over the eight years since ‘Burning,’ I felt that our lives themselves had changed rapidly. There was a period when people could not go to theaters because of COVID-19, and I believe human relationships themselves fundamentally changed. I grappled with the fundamental question of whether films can still connect people."

He also stated about the message conveyed in the film, "I wanted to put into the film questions about what we should do in an era like this, how we should survive, and how we should find our sense of self and identity. I wanted to think about these questions together with the audience."

An unusual scene unfolded after the official press conference, which lasted about 30 minutes. As soon as the moderator announced its conclusion, Korean and international reporters in the audience rushed toward the front of the stage. They briefly put down their cameras, took out paper and pens they had prepared in advance, and asked Lee Chang-dong and the actors for autographs.

Surprised by the reporters’ unexpected interest, Sul Kyung-gu, Jeon Do-yeon, Cho Yeo-jeong and Zo In-sung could not hide their astonishment, but soon responded with bright smiles. Lee Chang-dong also gladly accepted the autograph requests. Since the director had been invited to the competition section of the Venice International Film Festival for the first time in 24 years, since ‘Oasis’ in 2002, the scene underscored the strong local media response to ‘Possible Love,’ its director and its leading actors.

Foreign media outlets also continued to praise the film after its premiere. U.S. entertainment publication Variety called ‘Possible Love’ "a work that shines with wit, soul and social insight." The Hollywood Reporter praised Lee Chang-dong’s meticulous direction and the actors’ performances, describing it as "a compelling work that sees through economic and emotional insecurity." The Guardian lauded it as "a finely calibrated work" and "a beautifully acted film." U.S. film publication IndieWire also called ‘Possible Love’ "another masterpiece from Lee Chang-dong," raising expectations for the film.

The Venice International Film Festival is regarded as one of the world’s four major film festivals, alongside the Toronto International Film Festival, the Cannes Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival, and has introduced films combining artistic quality and popular appeal. The competition section, where ‘Possible Love’ was invited, is the festival’s main section and the key category in which winners of major awards, including the Golden Lion, are selected. Notable Korean films previously invited to the competition section include ‘No Other Choice,’ ‘Pietà’ and ‘Sympathy for Lady Vengeance.’ With this invitation, ‘Possible Love’ became the 12th Korean film to enter the competition section of the Venice International Film Festival.

‘Possible Love’ has also received official invitations to the gala section of the 70th BFI London Film Festival, following the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, the 64th New York Film Festival, the 74th San Sebastian International Film Festival, the 22nd Zurich Film Festival and the 45th Vancouver International Film Festival.

Ahn So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.