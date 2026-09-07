Choi Min-sik on 'The Intern': "Han So-hee's fit with the CEO character was uncanny"

Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Korea

[Sportschosun, Ahn So-yoon] Actor Choi Min-sik shared his thoughts on working with Han So-hee through the film 'The Intern.'

Choi Min-sik met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Seoul, on the 7th and said, "Han So-hee had a lot in common with the character Sun Woo. Seeing that made me want to help her."

Opening on September 16, 'The Intern' is a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, which won widespread acclaim from audiences around the world in 2015, earning box-office revenue more than five times its production budget. The story follows an office life that transcends both generations and ranks, beginning when Gi Ho, a 37-year veteran, joins the company of Sun Woo, who has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after launching her business. KIM Do-young, who directed 'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982' and 'Once We Were Us,' is at the helm. Choi Min-sik plays Gi Ho, a veteran silver intern with 37 years of experience.

Discussing his chemistry with Han So-hee, Choi Min-sik said, "I don't know Han So-hee very well, but I think she has a lot in common with Sun Woo. She hasn't been acting for very long, and she must have had various thoughts and struggles while building her life as an actor, along with positive experiences. Rather than having a deep-rooted sense of stability, her many ups and downs matched Sun Woo remarkably well. When I saw Sun Woo from Gi Ho's perspective, I naturally felt that I wanted to help her."

Regarding his work with the younger actors, he explained, "I thought I needed to become like water and blend in among them. Filmmaking is not an art form that one person creates alone; each department has to form an ensemble, so we have to work in harmony. We need to exchange opinions and coordinate with one another. I felt no resistance or discomfort in that process. On the contrary, it was fun. 'The Intern' is a film that the actors need to make enjoyably together, setting aside rank and status. I thought about how we could express it more vividly and effectively as a group."

He also took time to mention the efforts of director KIM Do-young. Choi Min-sik said, "The director must have had a lot to think about. She had to go beyond the limitations of the original, and I saw that entire process from the sidelines." He added, "Rather than simply imitating the original, I also wanted to reinterpret it differently in a distinctly Korean way."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.