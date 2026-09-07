Choi Min-sik, From Oldboy and Exhuma to The Intern: "I Didn't Accomplish It All on My Own"

Photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Choi Min-sik looked back on his acting career and renewed his determination.

Choi Min-sik met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 7th and said, "I've grown more ambitious about acting. I want to forget everything I've done before and start building things up again, step by step, from now on."

The Intern, set for release on September 16, is a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, which was widely loved by audiences around the world after earning more than five times its production budget at the box office in 2015. The story follows an office life that transcends generations and ranks, beginning when Gi Ho, a silver intern with 37 years of professional experience, joins Sun Woo's company, which has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch. KIM Do-young, who directed Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 and Once We Were Us, is at the helm. Choi Min-sik plays Gi Ho, a veteran silver intern with 37 years of experience.

Choi Min-sik previously worked with Choi Hyun-wook in The Boy in the Last Row and with Han So-hee in The Intern. He said, "Young actors are incredibly flexible on set and don't seem tense. These days, we shoot digitally, but in the past everything was filmed, and every shot cost money. That made us more rigid and nervous." He added, "I think actors need to be flexible. When I was in school and performing in theater, I lived in an atmosphere much like a military academy. The late Lee Hae-rang, a veteran figure in the theater world, always emphasized the importance of keeping one's word. No matter how well you acted, being late twice meant you were automatically out. It was a time when posture, attitude and philosophy were considered important. The lessons and strictness of my seniors from that era still seem to sustain me today."

Born in 1962, Choi Min-sik made his debut as a theater actor in 1981. He went on to leave behind numerous acclaimed films, including Our Twisted Hero, Number, Shiri, Happy End, Failan, Chi-hwa-seon, Oldboy, Crying Fist, Sympathy for Lady Vengeance, I Saw the Devil, Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time, New World, The Admiral: Roaring Currents and Exhuma. Looking back on his filmography, he said, "I didn't accomplish it all on my own. I worked with many wonderful colleagues, and I'm simply grateful that audiences remember those works." He added, "I've developed a greater love and ambition for acting, so I want to forget everything I've done before and start building things up again, step by step, from now on."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.