Director KIM Do-young of 'The Intern': "I Didn't Want to Miss the Opportunity to Work with Choi Min-sik"

Photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea

[Sportschosun, Ahn So-yoon] Director KIM Do-young explained why he decided to remake the Hollywood film 'The Intern.'

KIM Do-young met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 7th and said, "I felt this was the only opportunity I would have to work with my senior, Choi Min-sik."

Opening on September 16, 'The Intern' is a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, which was released in 2015 and won widespread acclaim from audiences around the world, earning more than five times its production budget at the box office. The story follows an office life that transcends both generations and rank, beginning when Gi-ho, a senior intern with 37 years of work experience, joins Sun-woo's company, which has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch. KIM Do-young, who directed 'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982' and 'Once We Were Us,' took the helm.

Asked how he felt ahead of the film's release, KIM said, "I'm extremely excited, and I also feel greatly relieved. Every time one of my films is released, audiences respond in ways I never expected. It always makes me happy. I think there's something deeply rewarding about knowing that a work I put so much effort into has reached someone."

He also explained how he came to direct the film: "I first received the offer while working on post-production for 'Once We Were Us.' The producer of 'Once We Were Us' was also working on 'The Intern,' so that was how our paths crossed. I hesitated for a while because it was a remake, but I felt it was the only opportunity I would have to work with Choi Min-sik. When else would I get the chance to work with him? I wanted to meet him as a director and an actor on the same project."

He also opened up about the aspects that concerned him and the difficulties he faced during the directing process. KIM said, "The original has such a strong image that I didn't think we had to make ours completely different. I focused on how we could bring our own story into it. I felt the same way with 'Once We Were Us,' but works with a famous original and an established fan base seem to have certain limitations, so they make you think much more deeply. When I first joined the team, there was already a screenplay that had been developed over five years. When I first read it, I didn't feel much of 'The Intern' in it. The original was also made 10 years ago, so some things have changed. Not only is the country different, but in the original, the silver intern is in his 70s, while Min-sik is 10 years younger than that (laughs). He has such wonderful energy that I thought he could become a passionate senior intern. I also wanted Sun-woo, played by Han So-hee, to grow into an independent person in her own right."

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.