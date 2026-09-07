The Intern Director KIM Do-young: "Han So-hee Is So Charming, I Wonder What She Would Have Done If She Hadn't Become an Actress"

Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Korea

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Director KIM Do-young had nothing but praise for Han So-hee, who worked with him on The Intern.

Director KIM Do-young met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 7th and said, "Han So-hee is so charming that I wonder what she would have done if she hadn't become an actress."

The Intern, which opens on September 16, is a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, which was released in 2015 and earned box-office revenue more than five times its production budget, winning widespread affection from audiences around the world. The story follows an office life that transcends both generations and ranks, beginning when Ki-ho, a 37-year veteran who joins as a senior intern, starts working at Sun-woo's company, which has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch. KIM Do-young, director of Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 and Once We Were Us, is at the helm.

Regarding Han So-hee, who plays Sun-woo, KIM said, "As you'll see when you watch the film, it is a human drama. I wanted Sun-woo to have a face that reflected many worries and anxieties. Han So-hee has an artistic sensibility and has actually studied art. All the paintings hanging in the living room in the film were painted by Han So-hee herself. She also drew directly on the earphones featured in the film." He expressed his gratitude, adding, "She is incredibly compelling as an actress, and even at our first meeting, she showed a determined look in her eyes that made it clear she wanted to be part of the project."

He also expressed admiration for Han So-hee's passion on set. KIM said, "Han So-hee is genuine and consistent from beginning to end, and she is incredibly charming. She came fully prepared from the start and gave herself completely to every scene, which moved me. She was so charming that I found myself wondering what she would have done if she hadn't become an actress. It isn't easy to open up and honestly reveal your emotions, is it? Han So-hee seemed like someone who would fearlessly take on any project."

KIM recently posted on his personal account a photo of himself with Moon Ga-young, with whom he worked on Once We Were Us, and Han So-hee, who appeared in The Intern. He said, "I feel incredibly fortunate to have worked with such wonderful actresses," adding, "I am grateful to have been able to work with actors this impressive."

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.