Han So-hee on 'The Intern': "Senior actor Choi Min-sik is like an adorable, lovable boy"

Photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea

[Sportschosun, Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Han So-hee shared her thoughts on working alongside veteran actor Choi Min-sik in the film 'The Intern.'

Han So-hee met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 8th and said, "Senior actor Choi Min-sik is so adorable and lovable—he's like a boy."

Opening on September 16, 'The Intern' is a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, which was released in 2015 and earned box-office revenue more than five times its production budget, winning the affection of audiences worldwide. The story follows an office life that transcends generations and ranks, beginning when Ki-ho, a 37-year veteran who joins as a senior intern, starts working at Sun-woo's company. Sun-woo's company has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch. KIM Do-young, director of 'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982' and 'Once We Were Us,' is at the helm. Han So-hee transforms into Sun-woo, a rookie CEO in her third year who knows nothing but work.

Ahead of the film's release, Han So-hee said with a laugh, "I'm extremely nervous, and a little scared, too. I'm curious about how audiences will respond, and I'm putting all my faith in senior actor Choi Min-sik."

Choi Min-sik previously admitted in an interview with reporters that he felt pressured, saying, "I won't do another remake ever again." After hearing this, Han So-hee said, "I actually want to do more, so I wondered why senior actor Choi Min-sik said he wouldn't do another one." She continued, "When you hear the word 'remake,' I think the first thing that comes to mind is 'pressure.' But I believe remaking a good original work is an honor. The fact that we can bring a great film back to life in Korea alone makes it meaningful. There was pressure, but that also means my expectations are high. Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway played the roles in the original, but I was certain that Choi Min-sik and I would bring a different feeling to them. So I put the original out of my mind and enjoyed filming."

Working with Choi Min-sik as a CEO and an intern, respectively, Han So-hee said, "I was scared when I first met him. Before we began filming in earnest, he gathered all the actors playing employees for many table reads, and I think that's when I grew closer to him. I'm somewhat of an on-set actor, so I took it easy during the readings, but senior actor Choi Min-sik gave 100 percent of his energy. Watching him made me realize that calling myself an on-set actor could also mean that I'm an actor who doesn't prepare enough." She added, "Now, when I see him, he seems like such an adorable and lovable boy."

She also shared her thoughts on working with KIM Do-young for the first time. Han So-hee expressed her gratitude, saying, "The director seems very girlish, but she also has charisma. When I work on a project, I tend to rely entirely on the director, and for some reason, I felt that we would be on the same wavelength. Since the director originally worked as an actor as well, she clearly explained from our first meeting what kind of approach I should take to the performance."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.