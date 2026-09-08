Han So-hee on ‘The Intern’: “I’m Sorry to aespa Fans for Dancing to ‘Whiplash’ in the Film”

Photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Han So-hee explained why she performed aespa’s “Whiplash” choreography in the film ‘The Intern.’

Han So-hee met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 8th and said, “I’m sorry to aespa fans. At the time, ‘Whiplash’ was the only dance I knew.”

Opening on September 16, ‘The Intern’ is a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, which was released in 2015 and earned box-office revenue more than five times its production budget, winning widespread love from audiences around the world. The story follows an office life that transcends both generations and ranks, beginning when Ki-ho, a 37-year veteran who joins the company as a senior intern, starts working at Sun-woo’s firm. Sun-woo has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after launching her business. KIM Do-young, who directed ‘Kim Ji-young, Born 1982’ and ‘Once We Were Us,’ is at the helm. Han So-hee transforms into Sun-woo, a rookie CEO in her third year who knows nothing but work.

Asked about the characteristics of today’s MZ generation, Han So-hee said, “People often call it ‘young-kk,’ don’t they? I don’t think I’m ‘young-kk.’ There are so many new words I don’t know. I used to like idol groups, too, but I don’t really know much about them now. I think the characteristic of young people in today’s MZ generation is that they seem to know clearly what they want.” She added, “In my early 20s, I wandered a lot without knowing what I liked or what I should do. But when I listen to people in their early 20s today, it seems they have already set their direction and execute their plans well.”

Han So-hee also left a deep impression on audiences by performing aespa’s “Whiplash” choreography and singing Insooni’s “A Goose’s Dream” in the film. After first apologizing to aespa fans, she said, “I danced on the spot, although some people may have prepared in advance. ‘Whiplash’ was the only dance I knew. I was holding a fan meeting at the time and was wondering what would be best to dance to, when ‘Whiplash’ naturally came to mind. The director liked me doing that dance, but I never imagined they would even use ‘Whiplash’ as the background music.” She added, “I’m also very sorry to senior Insooni. I didn’t know the scene of me singing would be shown for so long.”

This year’s Chuseok holiday movie market is expected to see fierce competition. Along with ‘The Intern,’ ‘The Assassin(s),’ ‘Reawakened Man: The Red,’ and ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’ are scheduled to open around the same time. Han So-hee expressed her hopes, saying, “If fans give me headbands during the stage greetings, I’ll wear every one of them, and I plan to put them all on senior Min-sik, too. The stage-greeting schedule is so tight that I can’t reach the audience members in the back, but I’ll run around as much as I can. People say the box-office competition is fierce, but I don’t see it as a competition. I hope many audience members come out so that the culture of going to the movies becomes more vibrant.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.