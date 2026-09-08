'Assassin(s)' Lee Min-ho: "In an era when provocative headlines matter more, my ideal is to pursue the truth"

A press screening for the film 'Assassin(s)' was held at Megabox COEX on the 8th. Lee Min-ho is answering questions. Heo Sang-wook, Reporter /2026.09.08/

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon, Reporter] Actor Lee Min-ho discussed his efforts to portray a rookie reporter in the film 'Assassin(s)'.

At the press and distributor screening for 'Assassin(s)' held on the 8th at Megabox COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Lee Min-ho said, "I felt that we live in an era where provocative headlines are considered more important than the truth," adding, "The ideal I pursue is to be someone who seeks the truth."

Opening on the 23rd, 'Assassin(s)' follows an investigation into the suspicions surrounding and the people behind the assassination attempt on South Korea's first lady, which shocked the nation on August 15, 1974. Hur Jin-ho, director of 'Forbidden Dream' and 'A Normal Family,' is at the helm.

Lee Min-ho, who plays Yeong-il, a passionate rookie reporter, said, "At some point, I began to feel that we live in an era where provocative headlines are considered more important than the truth. As content that can be called 'media,' including the press and individual YouTube channels, has become more diverse, I feel it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between truth and falsehood. In that sense, I sometimes miss the convictions of people who pursued the truth in an era I never experienced. My personal aspiration was to become that kind of person as well."

Regarding the aspects he focused on in his performance, he explained, "While Jae-hwan, played by senior actor Park Hae-il, is outwardly a static character whose dynamic inner side is expressed, I wanted Yeong-il to be a vivid, energetic character. I had many conversations with the director from the beginning, and even during rehearsals on set, I thought carefully about how to use my body as much as possible. As for his style, Yeong-il comes from a well-off family, so rather than trying to hide that, I wanted to bring out the advantage that, despite being a reporter, he has a good eye for clothes and accessories without making it excessive."

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.