Yoo Hae-jin: "I'm grateful for the success of 'The King's Warden'; I hope 'Assassin(s)' also survives healthily"

A press screening of the film 'Assassin(s)' was held at Megabox COEX on September 8. Yoo Hae-jin is answering questions. Heo Sang-wook, reporter — /2026.09.08/

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon, reporter] Actor Yoo Hae-jin expressed his hopes for the success of the film 'Assassin(s).'

At a press and distribution screening of 'Assassin(s)' held on September 8 at Megabox COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Yoo Hae-jin said, "Following 'The King's Warden,' I hope 'Assassin(s)' will also survive healthily in theaters."

Set for release on September 23, 'Assassin(s)' follows the investigation into the suspicions surrounding and the forces behind the assassination attempt on the first lady that shocked South Korea on August 15, 1974. The film is directed by Hur Jin-ho, who helmed 'Forbidden Dream' and 'A Normal Family.'

Yoo Hae-jin won the affection of 16 million moviegoers for his portrayal of Eom Heung-do in 'The King's Warden,' which was released in February. He later played Cheol-gu, a detective investigating the case, in 'Assassin(s).' He said, "This is a special year for me. During Lunar New Year, I received so much love from audiences for 'The King's Warden.' Now that another holiday has arrived and 'Assassin(s)' is about to be released, the time has come for me to keep 'The King's Warden' in my heart as a work I cherish. I hope 'Assassin(s)' will also survive healthily in theaters as a living organism, just like 'The King's Warden.'"

Ahn So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.