'Assassin(s)' Park Hae-il: "I Was Curious About Playing a Social Affairs Desk Editor from the Moment It Was First Proposed"

A press screening of the film 'Assassin(s)' was held at Megabox COEX on the 8th. Park Hae-il is answering questions. Heo Sang-wook, reporter /2026.09.08/

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon, reporter] Actor Park Hae-il explained why he chose the film 'Assassin(s).'

At a press and distribution screening of 'Assassin(s)' held on the 8th at Megabox COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Park Hae-il said, "I became curious when the director first suggested that I play a reporter," adding, "I wanted to approach the character seriously."

Opening on the 23rd, 'Assassin(s)' follows an investigation into the suspicions surrounding and forces behind the assassination attempt on South Korea's first lady that shocked the nation on August 15, 1974. Hur Jin-ho, director of 'Forbidden Dream' and 'A Normal Family,' is at the helm.

Park Hae-il delivers a powerful performance as Jae-hwan, the social affairs desk editor at a newspaper. He said, "Various professions emerge at the center of a tragic and shocking incident. Cheol-gu, the detective, as well as Minho and the reporter I play, all carry the story through to the end in sync. As far as I remember, Korean films have rarely given the reporter role an extended narrative arc beyond using it briefly for appeal. Even when they have, characters approached with seriousness have been rare."

Explaining what led him to choose the film, he stated, "It is true that I became curious from the moment the director first showed me the script and suggested the reporter role. In that sense, the biggest challenge was showing whether the role of a reporter could capture the spirit of an era. I tried to perform in close coordination with the director and the other actors."

Ahn So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.