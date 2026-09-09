"From Spicy to Sweet-and-Salty and Familiar Flavors"... ‘Revival Man: The Red’ Delivers Chemistry for Every Taste

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film ‘Revival Man: The Red’ has released a red-hot character chemistry video.

The newly released red-hot character chemistry video centers on Seok-hwan, who transforms from an ordinary job seeker into a revival-powered fighter who grows stronger each time he dies. It captures the relationships among characters with distinct charms, including Black (Shin Seung-ho), who pursues Seok-hwan; Young-ha (Kang Ki-young), his only friend; and his dependable younger sister Yerin (Kim Si-a), drawing viewers’ attention. Seok-hwan struggled even to cross the threshold into employment before discovering his extraordinary ability to die and come back to life. With each death, his hair turns increasingly red, and he gradually develops immense strength, becoming capable of sending an opponent flying with a single punch. Meanwhile, the mysterious Black begins pursuing Seok-hwan with a relaxed yet unpredictable attitude, creating taut tension and foreshadowing a spicy chase dynamic.

Young-ha, Seok-hwan’s only friend, delivers blunt facts without hesitation. After learning about Seok-hwan’s revival ability, he tries to help him but becomes entangled in a perilous incident, bringing lively energy to the film. In particular, during a car chase, Young-ha insists on driving safely because he is behind the wheel of a company car. But when the vehicle is damaged, he goes on a rampage, prompting Seok-hwan to stop him. The scene is expected to offer audiences a special kind of fun, with humor cutting through the tense situation. Seok-hwan’s dependable younger sister Yerin completes the sibling chemistry. Although she clashes with her brother at every turn, she worries about and helps him more than anyone when danger strikes. Their mock interview, filled with harsh criticism, and their bickering over how much water to add to ramen are expected to evoke the relatable dynamic of real-life siblings and create an enjoyable sense of empathy among viewers. With the release of this character video showcasing a wide range of chemistry, ‘Revival Man: The Red’ is expected to captivate theaters this fall through the exploits of its distinctive characters.

Meanwhile, ‘Revival Man: The Red’ follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is baseless confidence, as he discovers that he can revive 72 hours after dying and becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung. Baek Jong Yeol, director of ‘The Beauty Inside’ and ‘Believer 2,’ is at the helm. The film opens on September 30.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.