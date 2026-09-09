"For 20 Years, Chuseok Has Remained Tazza!"...Directors Choi Dong-hoon, Kang Hyeong-cheol and Kwon Oh-kwang Release Finale Congratulatory Video

Photo provided by CJ ENM

Photo provided by CJ ENM

Photo provided by CJ ENM

Photo provided by CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub has released a video celebrating the 20th anniversary of the series to mark its release.

Choi Dong-hoon, director of the first film, Tazza: The High Rollers, Kang Hyeong-cheol, director of the second film, Tazza: The Hidden Card, and Kwon Oh-kwang, director of the third film, Tazza: One Eyed Jack, sent messages congratulating the film on its release. They drew viewers’ attention with sincere reflections on their connections to the series, what its 20 years have left behind, and their support for the final installment.

Choi Dong-hoon, who directed the first film in 2006, began by saying, "As the director who made the first film, I feel incredibly happy and honored." He continued, "Tazza: The High Rollers is actually a very difficult film to make," and described it as "a film in which you can hear the sound of the chains of desire turning," pointing to the reason the series has been so beloved. Choi Dong-hoon also revealed that, among the four volumes of the original work, he had paid the closest attention to the fourth. He said that Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub was so entertaining and suspenseful that people even wondered why they were making the first film instead of starting with the fourth.

Kang Hyeong-cheol, who directed Tazza: The Hidden Card in 2014, recalled his connection to the series, saying, "After watching that incredible first Tazza film, I thought that if I ever became a director, I would like to make one of a film series like that someday." He went on to offer his support: "I applaud you wholeheartedly for overcoming the hardships and adversity of making such a complex and challenging film, like The Song of Beelzebub, so brilliantly."

Kwon Oh-kwang, who directed Tazza: One Eyed Jack in 2019, said, "I was a fan of the Tazza comic and films when I was young, so it was a tremendous honor to continue that world and make a film." He added, "In the end, I think it is the audience that completes a film," and said, "You must have felt considerable pressure as a director, but I believe you have transformed it into a fine work."

Meanwhile, Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub is a film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man’s Tazza comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had gained everything through an online casino business, and his close friend Park Tae-young, who shares the same name and took everything from him. The two meet again in the global gambling world and engage in a vengeful showdown. Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won and Miyoshi Ayaka star in the film, which is directed by Choi Kook-hee, known for Default and Life Is Beautiful. It opens on September 23.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.