"Acting with younger colleagues as equals"—How Choi Min-sik, star of 'The Intern,' embodies a good adult (Comprehensive)

Photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Choi Min-sik, 64, portrayed a 'good adult' through the film 'The Intern.'

Opening on the 16th, 'The Intern' is a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, which won widespread acclaim from audiences around the world in 2015 after generating box-office revenue more than five times its production budget. The film depicts an office life that transcends both generations and rank, beginning when Ki-ho, a silver intern with 37 years of work experience, joins Sun-woo's company, which has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch. KIM Do-young, director of 'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982' and 'Once We Were Us,' is at the helm.

A still from the film 'The Intern.' Photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea

Meeting with Sportschosun recently, Choi Min-sik candidly admitted, "As I said at the press screening, I don't plan to remake famous works again (laughs). It's not for any other reason, but from an actor's perspective, you inevitably get compared with the original character. I would naturally do the same if I watched another film. Sometimes I even think, 'Why did I do this? What glory was I expecting to gain?' Still, from a positive perspective, great singers reinterpret original songs in their own way when they remake them. We wanted to convey our message to the audience in the same spirit. We tried not to feel burdened by the fact that it was a remake whenever possible."

Choi Min-sik transformed into Ki-ho, a veteran silver intern with 37 years of experience. Returning with a character completely different from his previous work, he stated, "I was just giving you a taste of it through this film (laughs). It was also a new challenge for me. Since I had shown such an intense and provocative side in my previous work, I strongly wanted to try expressing a new character." Asked what he considered a 'good adult,' he replied, "I'm not particularly fond of people who are too nice (laughs). It's not that being nice is bad, but I like adults who know how to say what needs to be said."

A still from the film 'The Intern.' Photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea

Choi Min-sik, who met Han So-hee as an intern and CEO in the film, said, "I don't know Han So-hee very well, but I think she has a lot in common with the character Sun-woo. She hasn't been acting for very long, and while living as an actor, she must have had many thoughts and struggles, as well as positive experiences. Rather than having a sense of stability rooted deep within, she has many ups and downs, and that fit Sun-woo remarkably well. When I saw Sun-woo from Ki-ho's perspective, I naturally felt that I wanted to help her."

Regarding his work with younger actors, he explained, "I thought I needed to become water and seep naturally among these young people. Filmmaking is not an art form done alone; everyone has to form an ensemble in their respective roles, so we must work in harmony. We have to exchange opinions and coordinate. I felt no resistance or discomfort in that process. On the contrary, it was fun. 'The Intern' is a film that the actors had to make enjoyably as equals, setting aside their ranks. I thought about how we could express it more vividly and deliciously together."

He also made a point of mentioning the efforts of director KIM Do-young. Choi Min-sik said, "The director must have had a lot to think about. She had to overcome the limitations of the original, and I watched that entire process from the side." He added, "I also wanted to reinterpret it differently in a Korean way rather than simply imitate the original."

Photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea

He also shared what he had noticed while working with Choi Hyun-wook in 'Notes from the Last Row' and Han So-hee in 'The Intern.' Choi Min-sik said, "Young actors are extremely flexible on set and aren't stiff at all. These days we shoot digitally, but in the past everything was filmed, and every shot cost money, didn't it? That made us more rigid and tense." He continued, "I think actors need to be flexible. When I was in school and performing in theater, I lived in an atmosphere like the Korea Military Academy. The late Lee Hae-rang, an elder of the theater world, always emphasized the importance of keeping one's promises. No matter how well you acted, being late twice meant you were automatically out. It was a time when posture, attitude and philosophy were considered important. I think the teachings and strictness of my seniors from that era still support me today."

Born in 1962, Choi Min-sik made his debut as a theater actor in 1981. He went on to leave behind numerous acclaimed films, including 'Our Twisted Hero,' 'No. 3,' 'Shiri,' 'Happy End,' 'Failan,' 'Chi-hwa-seon,' 'Oldboy,' 'Crying Fist,' 'Sympathy for Lady Vengeance,' 'I Saw the Devil,' 'Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time,' 'New World,' 'The Admiral: Roaring Currents' and 'Exhuma.' Looking back on his filmography, he said, "I didn't accomplish it all by myself; I worked with good colleagues. I'm simply grateful that audiences remember those works." He added, "My affection for and ambition in acting have grown, but I want to forget everything that came before and start again from now, building things one step at a time."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.