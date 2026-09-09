"For Stage Greetings? I’ll Wear Every Headband!"—‘The Intern’ Star Han So-hee Heads to Theaters for Her First Chuseok Holiday Release (Comprehensive)

Photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actor Han So-hee, 33, has portrayed a generation in their 20s and 30s struggling to navigate a fiercely competitive reality through the film ‘The Intern.’

Opening on the 16th, ‘The Intern’ is a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, which won widespread acclaim from audiences worldwide in 2015 and generated box-office revenue more than five times its production budget. The film depicts an office life that transcends both generations and ranks, beginning when Ki-ho, a silver intern with 37 years of work experience, joins Sunwoo’s company. Sunwoo rose rapidly as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after launching her business. KIM Do-young, director of ‘Kim Ji-young, Born 1982’ and ‘Once We Were Us,’ is at the helm. Han So-hee transforms into Sunwoo, a rookie CEO in her third year who knows nothing but work.

Photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea

Ahead of the film’s release, Han So-hee met with Sportschosun and said with a smile, "I’m extremely nervous, and a little scared, too. I’m curious to see how audiences will receive it, and I’m putting all my faith in senior actor Choi Min-sik."

Earlier, Choi Min-sik had expressed the pressure he felt in an interview with reporters, saying, "I’ll never do another remake." After hearing this, Han So-hee said, "I want to do more, so I wondered why senior actor Choi Min-sik said he wouldn’t. When you hear the word remake, I think the first thing that comes to mind is ‘pressure.’ I believe remaking a good original is an honor. There is meaning in simply bringing a good work back to life in Korea. I felt pressure, but my expectations were just as high. Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway played the roles in the original, but I was certain that Choi Min-sik and I would create a different feeling. So I enjoyed filming after putting the original out of my mind."

A still from the film ‘The Intern.’ Photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea

Working with veteran actor Choi Min-sik as a CEO and an intern, respectively, Han So-hee formed a special rapport with him. She said, "I was scared when I first met him. Before full-scale filming began, he gathered all the actors playing employees for many script readings, and I think that was when I became closer to him. I’m somewhat of an on-set actor, so I took it easy during readings, but he gave 100 percent of his energy. Watching him made me think that calling myself an on-set actor could also mean I’m an actor who isn’t well prepared." She added, "Now, whenever I see him, he seems so cute and lovable—like a boy."

She also shared her thoughts on working with director KIM Do-young for the first time. Han So-hee expressed her gratitude, saying, "The director is very girlish, but she also has charisma. When I work on a project, I tend to rely entirely on the director, and for some reason I felt that we would be on the same wavelength. Since the director also used to act, she clearly explained from our first meeting what kind of approach I should take to the role."

Photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea

Asked about the similarities between “the real-life Han So-hee” and Sunwoo, she said, "We’re both perfectionists because of our anxiety, but I think we’re also similar in that neither of us is perfect. Sunwoo and I both seem to value the people around us. Of course, it’s good to work with people who are competent and efficient, but I place importance on the bond between people."

Asked whether there was an internship she would like to try, like Ki-ho in the film, Han So-hee replied, "I’d like to intern as an entertainment reporter." Explaining why, she said, "I type quickly, and I’d like to cover celebrities and follow them around."

She named Jun Ji-hyun as the star she would most like to interview. Han So-hee revealed her admiration, saying, "I went to the Cannes Film Festival this year, and I felt so happy. Watching the teams behind ‘Colony’ and ‘Hope,’ I felt proud even though they weren’t my films. At the time, senior actor Jun Ji-hyun was wearing a white dress with her hair swept back, and she looked so beautiful. I did greet her at the event, but I wanted to exchange a few words with her on a personal level."

A still from the film ‘The Intern.’ Photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea

Discussing the characteristics of the MZ generation these days, Han So-hee said, "People often talk about ‘youngkkuk,’ don’t they? I don’t think I’m ‘youngkkuk.’ There are so many new words I don’t know. I used to like idol groups, too, but I don’t really know much about them now. I think the defining trait of young people in the MZ generation today is that they seem to know clearly what they want." She continued, "In my early 20s, I wandered a lot without knowing what I liked or what I should do. But when I listen to people in their early 20s today, it seems they have already decided on their direction and execute their plans well."

Han So-hee also left a strong impression in the film by performing aespa’s choreography for ‘Whiplash’ and singing Insooni’s ‘Goose’s Dream.’ She first apologized, saying, "I’m sorry to aespa’s fans," then explained, "I danced on the spot, although some of the others may have prepared in advance. ‘Whiplash’ was the only choreography I knew. I was holding a fan meeting at the time and was wondering what would be best to dance to, when ‘Whiplash’ naturally came to mind. The director liked me doing that dance, but I never imagined she would actually use ‘Whiplash’ as the background music, too." She added, "I’m also very sorry to senior singer Insooni. I didn’t know the scene where I sing would be shown for so long."

Photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea

The box-office competition is expected to be fierce during this year’s Chuseok holiday season. Along with ‘The Intern,’ ‘Assassin(s),’ ‘Reawaken Man: The Red,’ and ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’ are scheduled to open around the same time. Han So-hee said, "If fans give me headbands during the stage greetings, I’ll wear every one of them, and I plan to put them all on senior actor Choi Min-sik, too. The stage-greeting sessions are so rushed that I can’t reach the audience members in the back, but I’ll run around as much as I can. People say the box-office competition is fierce, but I don’t see it as a competition. I hope many audience members come out and help revive the culture of going to the movies."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.