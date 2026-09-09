"I Gained Faith in Film"—Director KIM Do-young Brings Warmth to *Once We Were Us* and *The Intern* (Comprehensive)

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon, Reporter] Director KIM Do-young, 56, has completed a charming Korean adaptation of *The Intern*.
Opening on the 16th, *The Intern* is a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, which won widespread acclaim from audiences worldwide in 2015 after earning box-office revenue exceeding five times its production budget. The story follows an office life that transcends both generations and rank, beginning when Ki-ho, a silver intern with 37 years of work experience, joins Sunwoo’s company, which has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch. KIM Do-young, who directed *Kim Ji-young, Born 1982* and *Once We Were Us*, took the helm.
In a recent interview with Sportschosun, KIM Do-young shared his thoughts ahead of the film’s release: "I feel extremely excited and relieved. Every time one of my films is released, audiences respond in ways I never expected. It makes me happy whenever that happens. I worked hard to make the film, and I think it is simply wonderful that it can reach someone."
Explaining how he came to direct the film, he said, "I first received the offer while working on the post-production of *Once We Were Us*. The producer of *Once We Were Us* was also working on *The Intern*, so our paths crossed. I hesitated for a moment because it was a remake, but I thought it might be my only chance to work with senior actor Choi Min-sik. When would I ever get another opportunity to work with him? I wanted to meet him as both a director and an actor."
KIM Do-young also opened up about the concerns and difficulties he faced during the directing process. "The original film had such a strong image that I did not think we had to make ours completely different. I focused on how we could bring our own story into it. I felt the same way with *Once We Were Us*, but films with a famous original and an established fan base seem to have certain limitations, which makes you think even more carefully. When I first joined the team, there was already a screenplay that had been developed over five years. When I first read it, it did not fully capture the feeling of *The Intern*. The original was also made 10 years ago, so some things have changed. Not only the country—the silver intern in the original is in his 70s, while Min-sik is 10 years younger (laughs). He has such wonderful energy that I thought he would make an enthusiastic senior intern. I also wanted Sunwoo, played by Han So-hee, to grow into an independent person on her own," he explained.
Regarding Han So-hee, who plays Sunwoo, KIM Do-young expressed his appreciation: "As you will see when you watch the film, it is a human drama. I wanted Sunwoo to have a face that showed she had many concerns and anxieties. Han So-hee has an artistic side and has actually studied art. All the paintings hanging in the living room in the film were drawn by Han So-hee. She even drew directly on the earphones that appear in the film." He added, "She is incredibly appealing as an actor. Even at our first meeting, she showed a determined look that made it clear she wanted to be part of the project."
He also expressed admiration for Han So-hee’s passion on set. KIM Do-young said, "Han So-hee is charming and completely genuine. She came prepared from beginning to end, and I was moved by the way she threw herself into every scene. She was so captivating that I found myself wondering what she would have done if she had not become an actor. It is not easy to openly share your feelings honestly, is it? I felt that Han So-hee would be fearless in any project she took on."
KIM Do-young recently posted on his personal account a photo taken with Moon Ga-young, with whom he worked on *Once We Were Us*, and Han So-hee, who appeared in *The Intern*. He said, "I feel as though I must have saved a country in a past life," adding, "I am grateful to have been able to work with such wonderful actors."
KIM Do-young set a new box-office record for romance films with *Once We Were Us*, which opened on December 31 last year and drew a cumulative audience of 2.6 million. He said, "As a director, I thought it was important to make something that could reach audiences. Despite hearing many concerns from people around me, I worked with confidence," adding, "*Once We Were Us* gave me faith in film."
Regarding his next project, he said, "For film, I would like to make an original work rather than another remake. I do not know whether the next project to be released will be a drama or a film first, but I am preparing something interesting. As someone who began as a theater actor, I never had any prejudice against remakes. Theater constantly remakes works from the 15th century, so I was used to it. Films, on the other hand, are remade only occasionally, which may be why they attract more attention." He continued, "Even so, I believe new stories must continue to emerge. I think it is more important to determine whether a story remains relevant at this particular moment. I also have great respect for original works."
Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.