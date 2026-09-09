"I Gained Faith in Film"—Director KIM Do-young Brings Warmth to *Once We Were Us* and *The Intern* (Comprehensive)

Photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon, Reporter] Director KIM Do-young, 56, has completed a charming Korean adaptation of *The Intern*.

Opening on the 16th, *The Intern* is a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, which won widespread acclaim from audiences worldwide in 2015 after earning box-office revenue exceeding five times its production budget. The story follows an office life that transcends both generations and rank, beginning when Ki-ho, a silver intern with 37 years of work experience, joins Sunwoo’s company, which has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch. KIM Do-young, who directed *Kim Ji-young, Born 1982* and *Once We Were Us*, took the helm.

In a recent interview with Sportschosun, KIM Do-young shared his thoughts ahead of the film’s release: "I feel extremely excited and relieved. Every time one of my films is released, audiences respond in ways I never expected. It makes me happy whenever that happens. I worked hard to make the film, and I think it is simply wonderful that it can reach someone."

Photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea

Explaining how he came to direct the film, he said, "I first received the offer while working on the post-production of *Once We Were Us*. The producer of *Once We Were Us* was also working on *The Intern*, so our paths crossed. I hesitated for a moment because it was a remake, but I thought it might be my only chance to work with senior actor Choi Min-sik. When would I ever get another opportunity to work with him? I wanted to meet him as both a director and an actor."

KIM Do-young also opened up about the concerns and difficulties he faced during the directing process. "The original film had such a strong image that I did not think we had to make ours completely different. I focused on how we could bring our own story into it. I felt the same way with *Once We Were Us*, but films with a famous original and an established fan base seem to have certain limitations, which makes you think even more carefully. When I first joined the team, there was already a screenplay that had been developed over five years. When I first read it, it did not fully capture the feeling of *The Intern*. The original was also made 10 years ago, so some things have changed. Not only the country—the silver intern in the original is in his 70s, while Min-sik is 10 years younger (laughs). He has such wonderful energy that I thought he would make an enthusiastic senior intern. I also wanted Sunwoo, played by Han So-hee, to grow into an independent person on her own," he explained.

A still from *The Intern*. Photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea

Regarding Han So-hee, who plays Sunwoo, KIM Do-young expressed his appreciation: "As you will see when you watch the film, it is a human drama. I wanted Sunwoo to have a face that showed she had many concerns and anxieties. Han So-hee has an artistic side and has actually studied art. All the paintings hanging in the living room in the film were drawn by Han So-hee. She even drew directly on the earphones that appear in the film." He added, "She is incredibly appealing as an actor. Even at our first meeting, she showed a determined look that made it clear she wanted to be part of the project."

He also expressed admiration for Han So-hee’s passion on set. KIM Do-young said, "Han So-hee is charming and completely genuine. She came prepared from beginning to end, and I was moved by the way she threw herself into every scene. She was so captivating that I found myself wondering what she would have done if she had not become an actor. It is not easy to openly share your feelings honestly, is it? I felt that Han So-hee would be fearless in any project she took on."

KIM Do-young recently posted on his personal account a photo taken with Moon Ga-young, with whom he worked on *Once We Were Us*, and Han So-hee, who appeared in *The Intern*. He said, "I feel as though I must have saved a country in a past life," adding, "I am grateful to have been able to work with such wonderful actors."

Photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea

KIM Do-young set a new box-office record for romance films with *Once We Were Us*, which opened on December 31 last year and drew a cumulative audience of 2.6 million. He said, "As a director, I thought it was important to make something that could reach audiences. Despite hearing many concerns from people around me, I worked with confidence," adding, "*Once We Were Us* gave me faith in film."

Regarding his next project, he said, "For film, I would like to make an original work rather than another remake. I do not know whether the next project to be released will be a drama or a film first, but I am preparing something interesting. As someone who began as a theater actor, I never had any prejudice against remakes. Theater constantly remakes works from the 15th century, so I was used to it. Films, on the other hand, are remade only occasionally, which may be why they attract more attention." He continued, "Even so, I believe new stories must continue to emerge. I think it is more important to determine whether a story remains relevant at this particular moment. I also have great respect for original works."

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.