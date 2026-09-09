'Tazza 4' Director Choi Kook-hee: "Moon Ji-hoon Was Good on Set, Too. He'll Become an Even Better Actor"

Actors Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won pose with director Choi Kook-hee at the press screening of 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' held at CGV Yongsan on the 9th. From left: Byun Yo-han, director Choi Kook-hee, and Roh

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Director Choi Kook-hee shared his thoughts on working with Moon Ji-hoon (Swings) on the film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub.'

At the press and distribution screening of 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' held on the 9th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, director Choi Kook-hee said, "Moon Ji-hoon was good on set, too," adding, "I think he'll become an even better actor in the future."

'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub,' which opens on the 23rd, is the final installment in the film series based on Huh Young-man's original 'Tazza: The High Rollers' comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had it all through his online casino business, and Park Tae-young, his close friend of the same name who took everything from him, meeting again in the global gambling world and engaging in a game of revenge. Choi Kook-hee, who directed 'Default' and 'Life Is Beautiful,' is at the helm.

Director Choi, who helmed the film, explained, "'Tazza 4' takes the form of a spin-off. After Huh Young-man serialized the first through third installments, there was a hiatus. The original focused on human desire. The characters' envy, jealousy, and betrayal were portrayed well, and I wanted to incorporate those elements."

Regarding the casting, he said, "Jang Tae-young and Park Tae-young are very different. We tried combining actors with different colors." He added, "If Jang Tae-young is obviously handsome and was born with many advantages, Park Tae-young is lacking in some ways but becomes a self-made genius through his own efforts. I was extremely satisfied working with Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won."

Choi also mentioned Moon Ji-hoon, who made an impression as a scene-stealer. "We couldn't find the right actor for the role of Abraham when Byun Yo-han happened to show me a video of Moon Ji-hoon. The free-form performance in that video felt very fresh," the director said. He praised Moon, adding, "He performed well on set, too, and had prepared extensively. I think he'll become an even better actor in the future."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.