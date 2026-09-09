“I Was Jealous” → “He Was Adorable”... Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won Bring ‘TAZZA 4’ to a Spectacular Finale (Comprehensive)

A press screening for the film ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’ was held at Yongsan CGV on the 9th. Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won pose for photos. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, reporter /2026.09.09/

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’ is set to deliver a perfect finale to the franchise’s 20-year history.

A press and distribution screening of ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’ was held on the 9th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Actors Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won, along with director Choi Kook-hee, attended the event.

Opening on the 23rd, ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’—hereafter referred to as ‘TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub’—is the film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man’s original ‘Tazza: The High Rollers’ comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had gained everything through an online casino business, and Park Tae Young, his close friend with the same name who took everything from him. The two meet again in the global gambling world and engage in a high-stakes game of revenge. Choi Kook-hee, who directed ‘Default’ and ‘Life Is Beautiful,’ is at the helm.

A press screening for the film ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’ was held at Yongsan CGV on the 9th. From left, Byun Yo-han, director Choi Kook-hee, and Roh Jae-won pose for photos. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, reporter

Director Choi, who helmed the film, stated, “‘TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub’ takes the form of a spin-off. After Huh Young-man serialized Parts 1 through 3, there was a hiatus. The original focused on human desire. The characters’ envy, jealousy, and betrayal were portrayed so well that I wanted to incorporate those elements.”

Explaining the casting, he said, “Jang Tae-young and Park Tae Young are very different. We tried combining actors with contrasting colors.” He added, “Jang Tae-young was born handsome and with many advantages, while Park Tae Young lacks certain things but became a self-made genius through his own efforts. I was extremely satisfied working with Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won.”

A press screening for the film ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’ was held at Yongsan CGV on the 9th. Byun Yo-han poses for photos. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, reporter /2026.09.09/

Byun Yo-han plays Jang Tae-young, a born gambler who instinctively attracts money. He prepared foreign-language dialogue for the film and explained, “Because it is a global story, I had to speak English, and Joseph was on set to help us. I wanted to show Jang Tae-young’s growth through the foreign-language dialogue. Rather than speaking too fluently, I chose a rougher style that pushed forward with energy to suit his personality.”

Referring to the film’s bed scene, he added, “The director assigned me the task of dieting. At the time, I weighed more than 80 kilograms, so I lost more than 10 kilograms. After that, I stopped weighing myself. I worked relentlessly while combining weight training, cardio, and a controlled diet.” He also said, “I abstained from alcohol until filming ended.”

A press screening for the film ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’ was held at Yongsan CGV on the 9th. Roh Jae-won poses for photos. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, reporter /2026.09.09/

Roh Jae-won plays Park Tae Young, a naturally gifted poker player who is always outmatched by Jang Tae-young in their competition. Speaking about Byun Yo-han, he said, “Senior actor Byun Yo-han was Jang Tae-young himself. From before filming began, during rehearsals, and whenever he was in front of the camera, everything about him felt like Jang Tae-young. I envied him and was jealous of him (laughs). I think I was truly blessed as a junior colleague. Even now, I have Senior’s phone number saved as ‘Jang Tae.’”

After hearing this, Byun Yo-han responded, “Roh Jae-won was ‘Park Tae’ himself on set. He was so adorable, and at times I disliked him, but whether I liked him or disliked him, he was definitely my friend. I have worked on many projects, but I learned from and was inspired by Roh Jae-won. It was also a time when I received further stimulation as ‘Jang Tae’ and was able to move forward.” Roh Jae-won added with a smile, “It felt so real that I didn’t even think of it as acting opposite a senior,” and said, “It was a grateful experience.”

A press screening for the film ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’ was held at Yongsan CGV on the 9th. From left, Byun Yo-han, director Choi Kook-hee, and Roh Jae-won pose for photos. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, reporter

Finally, director Choi also lavished praise on Moon Ji-hoon, who made a strong impression as a scene-stealer in the film. He said, “I couldn’t find the right actor for the role of Abraham, and then Byun Yo-han happened to show me a video of Moon Ji-hoon. The free-form acting in that video felt remarkably fresh.” He continued, “He also acted very well on set and had prepared extensively. I think he will become an even better actor in the future.”

Ahn So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.