'Tazza 4' to Heat Up Theaters During Chuseok Holiday... Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won and Moon Ji-hoon to Attend Stage Greetings

A production presentation for the film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' was held on the morning of August 18 at CJ CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Actors Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, director Choi Kook-hee, Im Se-mi, Moon Ji-hoon and

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' has finalized its stage-greeting schedule.

The word-of-mouth stage greetings for 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub,' held two weeks before its release, will take place on Saturday, September 12. Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, Kim Min-ho and director Choi Kook-hee will meet audiences for the first time at Lotte Cinema Lotte World Tower, Megabox COEX, CJ CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall, CJ CGV Yeouido and CJ CGV Times Square (Yeongdeungpo).

The stage greetings on Saturday, September 19, the weekend before the film's release, will feature Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, Kim Min-ho, Moon Ji-hoon and director Choi Kook-hee at CJ CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall, Lotte Cinema Yongsan, CJ CGV Times Square (Yeongdeungpo), Lotte Cinema Yeongdeungpo and Megabox Seoul World Cup Stadium. The following day, Sunday, September 20, Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, Kim Min-ho, Im Se-mi, Moon Ji-hoon and director Choi Kook-hee will visit CJ CGV Cheonho, Lotte Cinema Lotte World Tower, Megabox COEX, Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Station area and CJ CGV Wangsimni to further fuel the buzz ahead of the release. With Team Tazza gathering to meet audiences in person before the film opens, enthusiastic reactions are expected in theaters.

The main stage-greeting tour begins Wednesday, September 23. On the film's release day, Yoon Kyung-ho, one of the unsung contributors to 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub,' will join Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, Kim Min-ho, Moon Ji-hoon and director Choi Kook-hee for stage greetings at CJ CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall, Megabox COEX and Lotte Cinema Lotte World Tower. On Thursday, September 24, the start of the Chuseok holiday, Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, Kim Min-ho, Moon Ji-hoon and director Choi Kook-hee will visit Lotte Cinema Gimpo International Airport, Megabox Mokdong, CJ CGV Times Square (Yeongdeungpo), Lotte Cinema Yeongdeungpo and CJ CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall. The following day, Friday, September 25, Im Se-mi will join them as they visit CJ CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall, CJ CGV Wangsimni, Lotte Cinema Lotte World Tower, Megabox COEX and CJ CGV Apgujeong. On Saturday, September 26, Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, Kim Min-ho, Im Se-mi and Moon Ji-hoon will visit Megabox Seoul World Cup Stadium, Lotte Cinema Hongdae, CJ CGV Hongdae, Megabox Hongdae and CJ CGV Times Square (Yeongdeungpo). On Sunday, September 27, they are scheduled to visit CJ CGV Times Square (Yeongdeungpo), CJ CGV Yeouido, CJ CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall, Megabox COEX and Lotte Cinema Lotte World Tower.

Team Tazza's journey continues into the second week after the release. On Saturday, October 3, Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, Moon Ji-hoon and director Choi Kook-hee will meet audiences at Megabox Songdo International City, CJ CGV Incheon, Lotte Cinema Bupyeong Station, CJ CGV Sopung, CJ CGV Bucheon and Lotte Cinema Bucheon. On Sunday, October 4, and Monday, October 5, Kim Min-ho and director Choi Kook-hee will join Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won and Moon Ji-hoon. Stage greetings will be held on October 4 at CJ CGV Wangsimni, Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Station area, Megabox Guui East Pole, Lotte Cinema Lotte World Tower, Megabox COEX and CJ CGV Apgujeong. On October 5, they will take place at Megabox Suwon Starfield, Lotte Cinema Suwon, Megabox Suwon AK Plaza, Lotte Cinema Suji, CJ CGV Gwanggyo and CJ CGV Shinsegae Gyeonggi.

During the third week after the release, Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, Moon Ji-hoon and director Choi Kook-hee will attend on Friday, October 9, while Kim Min-ho and Im Se-mi will join the stage-greeting events on Saturday, October 10, and Sunday, October 11. On October 9, stage greetings will be held at Megabox Mokdong, CJ CGV Times Square (Yeongdeungpo), Lotte Cinema Yeongdeungpo, CJ CGV Yeouido and CJ CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall. On October 10, they will take place at CJ CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall, CJ CGV Wangsimni, Lotte Cinema Lotte World Tower, Megabox COEX and CJ CGV Apgujeong. On October 11, the events will be held at CJ CGV Times Square (Yeongdeungpo), CJ CGV Wangsimni, Lotte Cinema Lotte World Tower and Megabox COEX.

Meanwhile, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' is the film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man's original 'Tazza: The High Rollers' comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had gained everything through an online casino business, and his best friend Park Tae-young, who shares the same name and took everything from him. The two reunite in the global gambling world for a game of revenge. The film stars Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won and Miyoshi Ayaka, and is directed by Choi Kook-hee, who helmed 'Default' and 'Life Is Beautiful.' It opens on September 23.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.