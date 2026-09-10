Director Hur Jin-ho on 'Assassin(s)': "I'm glad to finally present a film I've spent 10 years developing in theaters during Chuseok"

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[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Director Hur Jin-ho explained why it took so long to present his film 'Assassin(s).'

Director Hur Jin-ho met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 10th and said, "Because there are actual victims of the incident, I had to think carefully about what perspective to take in making the film."

Opening on the 23rd, 'Assassin(s)' follows an investigation into the suspicions surrounding and the forces behind the first lady assassination attempt that shocked South Korea on August 15, 1974. The film was directed by Hur Jin-ho, whose previous works include 'Forbidden Dream' and 'A Normal Family.'

Asked how he felt about bringing 'Assassin(s)' to theaters during the Chuseok holiday, Director Hur said, "I'm excited and looking forward to it. This is a film I spent more than 10 years thinking about and preparing, so I'm happy that it will be released during the Chuseok market. I hope audiences will show it lots of love." He added, "I think our film is one that people of all ages can watch."

He also explained what led him to direct the film. "It was a script I first saw in a screenplay competition," he said. "It was something that happened when I was in fifth grade, and I remember it as an event that made the entire nation grieve. When I read the story again as a screenplay, I thought, 'Could this be made into a film?'"

He also discussed why it took so long to complete the film. Director Hur said, "Part of it was because I was sensitive about certain aspects, but I also had to think about when to unfold the story. In a way, we couldn't use this film to solve the incident or reach a definitive conclusion." He continued, "It was a real event, and there are actual victims, so I had to think about what perspective to take in making it."

He also described what he focused on in directing the film. "This is the first time I've shot a film on such a large scale. There are 30 to 40 people in almost every scene. Since it had to take the form of a mystery investigation, I thought it needed to create a sense of tension for the audience. Cinematographer Lee Mo-gae also worked on '12.12: The Day,' so I sought his advice on genre-related aspects," he said.

Ahn So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.