Director Hur Jin-ho on 'Assassin(s)': "Jung Woo-sung Performed With Tears in His Eyes—I Didn't Know He Would Be So Sincere"

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[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Director Hur Jin-ho explained why he cast numerous actors in special appearances in the film 'Assassin(s).'

Director Hur Jin-ho met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 10th and said, "I normally don't like having many characters appear, but this film was enjoyable because of the actors."

'Assassin(s),' which opens on the 23rd, follows an investigation into the suspicions surrounding and those behind the shooting of the first lady that shocked South Korea on August 15, 1974. The film was directed by Hur Jin-ho, whose previous works include 'Forbidden Dream' and 'A Normal Family.'

In particular, 'Assassin(s)' features a diverse cast, including Park Jeong-min, Jung Woo-sung, Shim Eun-kyung, and Park Hae-joon, in special appearances. Director Hur expressed his satisfaction, saying, "As I mentioned at the press conference, I don't like having many characters appear. I was concerned that the actors might be seen as themselves rather than as their characters. Jung Woo-sung played the chairman with tears welling up in his eyes. I didn't realize he would be that sincere. Also, although the characters appear almost once each in the film, I hoped they would remain in the audience's memory. When I personally watched the first monitor screening, I told the staff, 'There's something enjoyable about watching the actors, isn't there?' Depending on the viewer, they might wonder, 'Why are so many actors appearing?' But I thought it worked better than I expected."

In the film, Shim Eun-kyung and Park Hae-joon play Korean residents in Japan and speak Korean mixed with Japanese. Hur explained, "The role Shim Eun-kyung played was originally a male character. But since both the detective and journalist characters were men, I wanted a female character to appear. Shim Eun-kyung is also good at Japanese, and I was impressed by her acting in 'The Journalist.' At the time, I jokingly said, 'Wouldn't it be nice if Shim Eun-kyung did it?' Thankfully, she agreed to join us. Shim Eun-kyung delivered the Japanese-mixed lines with varying degrees of intensity, but when she did that, I couldn't understand them. The boundary was unclear, so it was difficult to use that as a reference."

He also shared a behind-the-scenes story about casting the president and first lady, saying, "I thought it might feel uncomfortable if highly recognizable actors played them. Kim Seung Hoon played former President Park Chung Hee, and he also took on the role of former President Park Chung Hee in 'The Last Princess' 12 years ago."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.