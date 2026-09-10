Director Hur Jin-ho of 'Assassin(s)': "Park Hae-il Wasn't Authoritarian; He Seemed Like a Good Senior Colleague and Older Brother to Minho"

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[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Director Hur Jin-ho had high praise for the senior-junior chemistry between Park Hae-il and Minho in the film 'Assassin(s).'

Director Hur Jin-ho met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 10th and said, "Park Hae-il served as a good senior colleague and older brother on set. He made the atmosphere more comfortable by listening to the juniors' opinions."

'Assassin(s),' opening on the 23rd, follows an investigation into the suspicions surrounding and forces behind the assassination attempt targeting South Korea's first lady on August 15, 1974. The film was directed by Hur Jin-ho, who also helmed 'Forbidden Dream' and 'A Normal Family.'

Yoo Hae-jin plays a detective, while Park Hae-il and Minho portray newspaper reporters. Director Hur said, "I worked with Park Hae-il on 'Moss,' and he played a department head then as well (laughs). I thought he would capture the feel of a reporter well, and I wanted Park Hae-il to play this role. As everyone will probably notice, Yoo Hae-jin's performance feels alive and in motion rather than confined to any particular mold. I had seen Minho through his dramas, and I thought he might look even more appealing in a more realistic role."

He also praised the reporter senior-junior chemistry shown by Park Hae-il and Minho. Director Hur said, "Park Hae-il did an excellent job as a good senior colleague and older brother on set. He wasn't authoritarian and made the filming atmosphere more comfortable by listening to the juniors' opinions. We filmed the scene in which Minho reports the case from a public telephone as the first scene, and the weather was extremely hot that day. There wasn't even air conditioning indoors, but Park Hae-il crouched down and responded to all of Minho's lines. I was surprised, and Minho was surprised too."

He also expressed satisfaction with Minho's spontaneous ad-libs. Director Hur explained, "Minho held nothing back. He acted freely on set. In the scene where he says, 'Do you like ssanghwa-cha?' he was originally supposed to carry a fruit basket. But Minho said, 'Director, it looks a bit like a bribe and doesn't seem very appealing. Is there anything else we could use?' So I said we should go without it, and then Minho suddenly brought up ssanghwa-cha. Whenever something completely unexpected happened, I felt happy because it made the character seem alive. The staff who saw it on set said it was the first time they had seen me get that excited."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.