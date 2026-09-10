Park Hae-il Returns Four Years After ‘Decision to Leave’ and ‘Hansan: Rising Dragon’: “I Guess I Was Waiting to Make ‘Assassin(s)’”

Photo provided by Hive Media

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Park Hae-il explained what led him to join the film ‘Assassin(s).’

Park Hae-il met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 10th and said, “After I first read the script for ‘Assassin(s),’ I thought, ‘Ah, I guess I was waiting to make this film.’”

Set for release on the 23rd, ‘Assassin(s)’ follows an investigation into the suspicions surrounding and those behind the shooting of South Korea’s First Lady on August 15, 1974, an incident that shocked the nation. Hur Jin-ho, who directed ‘Forbidden Dream’ and ‘A Normal Family,’ is at the helm. Park Hae-il plays Jaehwan, the chief of a newspaper’s social-affairs desk.

Park Hae-il is returning to theaters four years after the 2022 releases ‘Decision to Leave’ and ‘Hansan: Rising Dragon.’ Ahead of his long-awaited reunion with audiences, he said, “I think it took four years because I was trying to make a film with Director Hur. He usually likes makgeolli, so he would invite me to Insa-dong or Gyeongbokgung Palace for a drink. We met casually there, and that was when I received the offer for ‘Assassin(s).’ When I first read the script, I thought, ‘Ah, was I waiting to make this film?’ About a week after reading it, I told the director that I wanted to work with him. It was the first time for both the director and me to work on a story set in the 1970s. Although I was born in the 1970s, the film deals with major events that occurred before I was born, so I began with the mindset that I would gradually learn about them while making the film,” he said.

He also discussed what he focused on while playing the reporter character. “Since it was my first time entering the atmosphere of that era, I proceeded cautiously and checked every detail. I developed the character while communicating with the director and the key members of the crew,” Park said. “Because I was playing a reporter, I wanted to show audiences the most convincing reporter-like presence possible in the newspaper office setting. I researched extensively while preparing for the film and watched documentaries that had been widely broadcast on terrestrial networks to understand the outline of the incident.” He added, “I approached it with the mindset of immersing myself fully in the creative world we were given.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.