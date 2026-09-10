Park Hae-il on 'Assassin(s)': "Minho Reminds Me of Shin Seong-il in the 1970s... He Has a Masculine Charm"

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[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Park Hae-il shared his thoughts on working with Minho for the first time in the film 'Assassin(s).'

Park Hae-il met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 10th and said, "When I first saw Minho, I wondered whether someone so tall and striking could really be working at a newspaper company." He added, "It felt like I was looking at senior actor Shin Seong-il in the 1970s."

Opening on the 23rd, 'Assassin(s)' follows an investigation into the suspicions surrounding and forces behind the assassination attempt on South Korea's first lady on August 15, 1974. Hur Jin-ho, who directed 'Forbidden Dream' and 'A Normal Family,' is at the helm. Park Hae-il plays Jae-hwan, the head of a newspaper's city desk.

In the film, Park Hae-il worked with Minho as senior and junior reporters at the same newspaper. He said, "When I first saw Minho, I thought, 'Can someone this tall and striking really work at a newspaper company?' I wondered what kind of cinematic situation this was. At the same time, I understood what the director was aiming for. I thought audiences would wonder why Minho had to play the role of Young-il. When you actually see Minho, he has a masculine charm, and it feels like looking at senior actor Shin Seong-il in his younger days in the 1970s." He continued, "Young-il is portrayed as Chairman Han's (Jung Woo-sung) younger brother, but he did not enter the newspaper company through connections. He joined after taking the journalism examination on his own merits. I also felt that Young-il brings a decisive clue to the case in the film, so he seems like a reliable junior colleague for Jae-hwan."

Speaking about Minho on set, he said, "Looking at Hur Jin-ho's filmography, actors such as Bae Yong-joon and Jung Woo-sung have appeared in his films. Minho has all the qualities the director might need." He added, "It seemed that Minho had come to this production having let go of all his inhibitions. Even when he had no scenes, he came to the set several times."

Earlier, Hur praised the senior-junior chemistry shown by Park Hae-il and Minho. He expressed his gratitude, saying, "We filmed the scene in which Minho reports the case from a public phone as the first scene. It was extremely hot during the shoot. There was no air conditioning indoors, but Park Hae-il crouched down below and delivered all of Minho's lines back to him."

Park Hae-il explained, "The reason I delivered the lines back to him was that it was Minho's first day of filming. I wanted to see and experience firsthand how Minho moved as an actor on set. I had a scene in which I received Minho's call at the newspaper office, so I thought it would help me to watch how he made the call first and then perform my scene. It was almost like a rehearsal."

Ahn So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.