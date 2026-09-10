Park Hae-il of 'Assassin(s)' Humbly Responds to Praise for His Youthful Looks: "I'm Falling for It Too"

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[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actor Park Hae-il gave a modest response to praise for his unchanged appearance.

Park Hae-il met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 10th and said, "I was able to show a good side of myself thanks to working with a great makeup director."

Opening on the 23rd, 'Assassin(s)' follows the investigation into the suspicions surrounding and forces behind the assassination attempt on South Korea's first lady on August 15, 1974, an incident that shocked the nation. Hur Jin-ho, director of 'Forbidden Dream' and 'A Normal Family,' is at the helm. Park Hae-il plays Jae-hwan, the head of a newspaper's social affairs desk.

Park Hae-il shared his thoughts on taking on the role of a journalist for the first time through 'Assassin(s).' He said, "For more than 20 years, I've met journalists every time I've worked on a project. I have quite a lot of material to draw from, so I wondered, 'Why have I never properly taken on the role of a journalist?'" He added, "I finally got to do it through this film."

Park Hae-il, who plays a principled head of the social affairs desk, said, "Since I was playing the same profession as journalists, I found myself secretly looking forward to their reactions (laughs). I can meet them through other roles, but it's not easy to meet them as someone in the same professional field. I hoped actual journalists would embrace me as one of their own."

Park Hae-il has often been called everyone's ideal type, showing off his youthful looks even as time has passed. Hearing this, Park laughed awkwardly and said, "I'm falling for it too." He continued, "Song Jong-hee, the makeup director I worked with on 'Decision to Leave,' is celebrating her 30th anniversary this year. She recently held a small exhibition, and I went to congratulate her. Thanks to the director working with me on project after project, I was able to show a good side of myself. She is such a talented makeup director that she seemed to know exactly when to give an actor an extra boost." He added, "From now on, I want to age well, too."

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.