"The Final Showdown in a 20-Year Series"... 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' to Hold Member Screenings at Three Major Cinema Chains

Photo provided by CJ ENM

Photo provided by CJ ENM

Photo provided by CJ ENM

[Sportschosun | Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' will hold a series of member-only preview screenings at CJ CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox.

The cinema member screenings will take place nationwide on Monday, September 14, and Tuesday, September 15. CJ CGV will hold screenings on Monday, September 14, at Yongsan I’Park Mall, Wangsimni, Gangnam, Centum City and Cheonan Terminal, and on Tuesday, September 15, at Times Square (Yeongdeungpo), Ulsan Samsan, Gwanggyo, Uijeongbu and Incheon. Lotte Cinema will meet audiences on Monday, September 14, at Dongseong-ro, Lotte Mall Gunsan, Sangin, Changwon and Daejeon Central, and on Tuesday, September 15, at Lotte Cinema Busan Main, Gwangbok, Lotte World Tower, Konkuk University Station area, Suwon (Suwon Station), Suji, Bupyeong Station, Pyeongchon (Beomgye Station) and Sillim. Megabox will hold screenings on Tuesday, September 15, at Eastpole, Shinsegae Daegu, Daejeon Jungang-ro, Mokdong, Starfield Suwon and COEX. Further details are available through each cinema’s app and official website.

Reactions spreading both online and offline through the press screening and audience preview held on Wednesday, September 9, have been enthusiastic. Reviews included, "The birth of an overwhelming finale that will grip the public’s five senses this Chuseok," "The intuitive themes of friendship, betrayal and revenge between two friends deliver an extreme level of immersion," and "A sure source of thrills, exciting right down to the fingertips." Another response praised the film’s "expanded scale that crosses national borders and completes a spectacle worthy of the series finale," further raising expectations for the final installment.

Meanwhile, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' is a film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man’s 'Tazza: The High Rollers' comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had gained everything through an online casino business, and Park Tae-young, his close friend with the same name who took everything from him. The two reunite in the global gambling world and engage in a revenge match. Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won and Miyoshi Ayaka star in the film, which is directed by Choi Kook-hee, who helmed 'Default' and 'Life Is Beautiful.' The film opens on September 23.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.