"Koo Kyo-hwan's Never-Die Action"—Revival Man: The Red Teases Fistfights, Shootouts and Car Chases

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Revival Man: The Red is raising expectations by previewing a diverse array of action sequences featuring characters with distinct personalities.

Seok-hwan (Koo Kyo-hwan) dreams of an ordinary life like everyone else. After an unexpected death, however, he discovers that he grows stronger each time he comes back to life—a novel premise that leads to the film's distinctive action. Confused by his uncontrollable power, Seok-hwan gradually pushes beyond his limits. In the blink of an eye, he can disarm an opponent, and even after crashing into a wall with enough force to break it, he quickly gets back on his feet. In particular, scenes of him freely swinging a baseball bat and overpowering his opponents with superhuman strength combine speedy movements with hard-hitting impact, delivering a thrilling rush to audiences.

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Black (Shin Seung-ho), who can control other people, relentlessly pursues Seok-hwan by any means necessary because his ability is the only one that does not work on him, heightening the tension. When Black and Seok-hwan face off, a brutal fight unfolds as neither gives an inch, offering a spectacle that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Young-ha (Kang Ki-young) gets caught up in the chase while helping Seok-hwan and displays unexpected driving skills as he narrowly evades vehicles pursuing him from every direction. His portrayal of an ordinary office worker facing an extreme situation adds a fresh layer of fun. Dynamic scenes unfold across everyday spaces, including a shootout in a crowded hotel and market alleyways, as well as a thrilling action sequence in a cathedral. From rough hand-to-hand combat to car chases and gunfights, Revival Man: The Red delivers nonstop action and is set to provide a powerful catharsis in theaters this fall.

Revival Man: The Red follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is baseless confidence, as he discovers that he can come back to life 72 hours after dying and is subsequently subjected to a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a and Kim Sung-ryung. Baek Jong-yeol, director of The Beauty Inside and Believer 2, is at the helm. The film opens on the 30th.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.