'Tazza 4' Star Roh Jae-won Transforms into a Bright-Eyed College Student Supporter in 'Office Workers Season 2'

Photo courtesy of Coupang Play

Photo courtesy of Coupang Play

Photo courtesy of Coupang Play

Photo courtesy of Coupang Play

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Roh Jae-won is set to appear on 'Office Workers Season 2.'

According to distributor CJ ENM on the 11th, Roh Jae-won of 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' will appear on Coupang Play's 'Office Workers Season 2' at 5 p.m. that day.

Roh Jae-won plays the first member of DY Planning's newly recruited university student supporter group. His extraordinary affection for the company leads him to constantly pitch merchandise ideas and shower employees with gifts, instantly transforming the atmosphere in the office. He also naturally incorporates promotion for 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub,' foreshadowing an impressive performance as a rookie promotional ace.

Reactions have also been enthusiastic to the previously released preview for Episode 3. Viewers have praised Roh Jae-won's immersive performance, saying he excels at method acting and handles both serious drama and situational comedy. Comments saying they could not stop laughing at the lines and actions in certain scenes have also poured in. Expectations are growing over what he will show in the full episode.

Roh Jae-won has been receiving acclaim since the film was unveiled at its first press screening. He has been praised for convincingly portraying Park Tae-young, a character consumed by jealousy and an inferiority complex, and for delivering a compelling villainous performance. Media reactions have also been enthusiastic: "The two actors deliver precise performances that spark even in a two-shot," "The performances of the two actors, who form a mirror image of each other, blend together to create an intense sense of immersion," and "Their outstanding acting and chemistry carry the film brilliantly." These reviews are directed at the actor who took on a leading role in his screen debut and shared responsibility for bringing the series to its conclusion.

Meanwhile, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' is a film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man's 'Tazza: The High Rollers' comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had everything through his online casino business, and Park Tae-young, his close friend with the same name who took everything from him. The two reunite in the global gambling world and engage in a high-stakes game of revenge. Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Miyoshi Ayaka star in the film, which was directed by Choi Kook-hee, the director of 'Default' and 'Life Is Beautiful.' It opens on the 23rd.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.