‘The 50 Million-Viewer Actor’ Yoo Hae-jin: "I Was Moved to Tears by the Audience’s Love... Jang Hang-jun Also Said ‘Assassin(s)’ Looks Like It Will Do Well"

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Yoo Hae-jin has received tremendous love from audiences for the film ‘The King’s Warden’ and expressed his anticipation ahead of the release of ‘Assassin(s).’

Meeting with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 11th, Yoo Hae-jin said, "These days, I receive a lot of congratulations wherever I go. I’m happy that the number of ordinary moviegoers has increased so much."

Opening on the 23rd, ‘Assassin(s)’ follows the investigation into the allegations surrounding and the forces behind the shooting of South Korea’s first lady on August 15, 1974, an incident that shocked the nation. Hur Jin-ho, director of ‘The Astronomy: Asking the Sky’ and ‘A Normal Family,’ is at the helm. Yoo Hae-jin plays Cheol-gu, a detective investigating the case.

Following the February release of ‘The King’s Warden,’ Yoo Hae-jin is set to meet audiences again this Chuseok with ‘Assassin(s).’ He shared his thoughts, saying, "These days, I receive a lot of congratulations wherever I go. Because ‘The King’s Warden’ received so much love, I feel pressured about whether I’ll be able to hear the same kind of response for ‘Assassin(s).’"

Yoo Hae-jin also became the highest-grossing Korean actor by cumulative audience attendance through ‘The King and the Clown’ (2005), ‘Veteran’ (2015), ‘A Taxi Driver’ (2017), ‘Exhuma’ (2024), and ‘The King’s Warden’ (2026). He said, "I counted the films I’ve made, and it turned out to be 66," adding, "Praise always makes me feel embarrassed. I’m good at telling myself, ‘You worked hard,’ but I’m trying to be even more careful." He continued, "I’m currently filming the movie ‘Modub’ as my next project, and I think I need to work even harder. So many audience members are watching me, and I feel that I have to approach my work seriously and with a sense of responsibility."

Jang Hang-jun, director of ‘The King’s Warden,’ also showed keen interest in ‘Assassin(s),’ Yoo Hae-jin said. "I met him recently at the Jecheon International Film Festival, and he said, ‘Hae-jin, I watched the trailer, and I think it’s going to do well.’ He told me to let him know anytime if I needed help with promotion. According to Hang-jun, writer Kim Eun-hee really wants to see it too, so she’s coming to the VIP screening." When asked whether he had also invited Jihoon Park to the VIP screening of ‘Assassin(s),’ Yoo Hae-jin replied, "I know Jihoon is busy, but I thought he might feel hurt if I didn’t say anything at all, so I texted him. He immediately replied, ‘I’m coming!’ I invited two people. Besides Jihoon, the other was Kim Min, who played my son. I didn’t become that close to him while filming ‘The King’s Warden,’ but we’ve been meeting often lately. Min seems like a really good guy. I’m growing more attached to him."

Yoo Hae-jin had the honor of winning the Grand Prize at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards, held last May. He said, "I’m happy simply because I received the award, but I’m grateful that the audience has been this happy for me as well," becoming visibly emotional. He added, "I’m happy that the number of ordinary moviegoers in theaters has increased so much. When ‘The King’s Warden’ first reached one million viewers, we took pictures while celebrating as if it had surpassed 10 million."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.